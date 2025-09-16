Mahama Social Contract Details Forest Mining Ban

President John Dramani Mahama’s 120-day social contract explicitly commits his administration to banning illegal mining activities in forest reserves and launching environmental restoration initiatives, amid ongoing political debate about whether he promised to completely end illegal mining within a specific timeframe.

The eleven-page document, which outlined the president’s priorities for his first 120 days in office, specifically states the government’s commitment to “Ban illegal and new mining activities in forest reserves. Roll out our ‘Tree for Life’ and Blue Water Initiative to heal and sustainably harness the environment by turning areas and water bodies degraded by illegal mining into economic and ecological recovery hubs.”

Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu recently clarified that President Mahama never set a specific deadline for completely ending illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, responding to opposition claims that the president had promised to eliminate the practice within 120 days of taking office.

“Nobody said it anywhere. President Mahama never ascribed a timeline for dealing with galamsey,” Kwakye Ofosu stated during an appearance on Joy FM, emphasizing that assessments should focus on concrete actions rather than imagined timelines.

The administration has demonstrated significant progress on forest reserve protection, with President Mahama revealing that nine forest reserves previously taken over by illegal miners have been repossessed and restored, with permanent military detachments now stationed to prevent further encroachment.

Enforcement operations have yielded substantial results, with 440 excavators, 1,400 water pumps, and 300 chamfang machines confiscated during anti-illegal mining operations. Additionally, over 1,000 illegal miners have been arrested, with special courts being established to expedite prosecution proceedings.

The president’s commitment to halting mining licenses in forest reserves appears to be fulfilled, as he stated during a media encounter: “No license has been issued for mining in forest reserves since I resumed office,” demonstrating adherence to this specific aspect of the social contract.

The Tree for Life initiative represents a broader environmental restoration strategy designed to rehabilitate lands degraded by illegal mining activities. In his first month in office, Mahama directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to immediately halt illegal mining in forests, signaling urgent implementation of the social contract commitments.

Progress assessments indicate mixed results on the broader anti-galamsey agenda. An evaluation gave President Mahama a ‘B’ grade with a 74% pass mark on his 120-day social contract promises, though fact-checkers noted that while restoration initiatives were announced, there had not been a comprehensive announcement of a complete ban on illegal and new mining activities in forest reserves.

The distinction between forest reserve protection and broader galamsey elimination has become crucial in political discourse. While the social contract explicitly addresses forest reserves and environmental restoration, it does not promise complete eradication of all illegal mining activities nationwide within the 120-day period.

Kwakye Ofosu recently confirmed that declaring a state of emergency to tackle illegal mining remains “still on the table,” indicating that the administration recognizes the complexity of completely eliminating galamsey requires potentially extraordinary measures beyond standard policy implementation.

The Blue Water Initiative, mentioned alongside the Tree for Life program, aims to restore water bodies contaminated by mining activities, transforming degraded areas into “economic and ecological recovery hubs” that could provide sustainable livelihoods for affected communities.

Opposition critics have attempted to characterize the administration’s approach as insufficient, claiming that illegal mining has worsened since President Mahama took office. However, Kwakye Ofosu has rejected these claims, demanding that critics provide evidence to support assertions about worsening conditions.

The debate reflects broader challenges in addressing illegal mining, which involves complex economic, social, and environmental factors that extend beyond simple policy declarations. The administration’s focus on forest reserves represents a strategic approach to protecting the most ecologically sensitive areas while developing comprehensive strategies for broader mining sector reform.

Environmental experts suggest that the forest reserve focus represents sound prioritization, given that these areas provide critical watershed protection and biodiversity conservation that benefit the entire country. Success in protecting these reserves could provide models for broader anti-galamsey strategies.

Legal experts note that the administration’s emphasis on establishing special courts for prosecuting illegal miners demonstrates recognition that effective enforcement requires both policy changes and institutional capacity building to handle the volume of cases generated by expanded enforcement operations.

Looking ahead, the administration faces pressure to demonstrate measurable progress on both specific social contract commitments and broader environmental protection objectives. The distinction between forest reserve protection and comprehensive galamsey elimination will likely remain central to political evaluation of the government’s environmental performance.

The Tree for Life and Blue Water initiatives represent long-term commitments that extend beyond the 120-day social contract period, suggesting that the administration views environmental restoration as an ongoing process rather than a short-term political promise with immediate measurable outcomes.