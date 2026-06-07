Mahama Scouts Belarusian Dairy Expertise for Ghana Agriculture

President John Mahama toured a major dairy processing plant in Brest on the second day of his Belarus state visit, seeking industrial farm models to reduce Ghana’s crop losses and cut its dependence on imported food.

Brest Governor Piotr Alexsandrovich Parkhomchik and senior Belarusian Foreign Ministry officials received Mahama at the facility, one of Belarus’s largest agricultural processing operations. The plant runs production lines for baby food, fresh milk, cheese, and milk powder, and ships to markets worldwide.

Accompanied by his special aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari and Ghana’s ambassador to Moscow, Dr. Jehu-Appiah, Mahama observed the facility’s advanced production stages. He said Ghana’s goal is to adopt modern processing techniques to shift its farming sector from smallholder plots toward large scale commercial output, and that a core purpose of the visit is finding technical answers to the crop losses that drain farm incomes across the country.

Managing Director Aleksandr Savchits told the delegation the company posted more than $1.4 billion in profit in the previous financial year, according to a statement from the president’s office. The firm has recently started exporting dairy products to Ghana and said it intends to expand that trade as bilateral ties develop.

The choice of Belarus reflects its standing as one of the world’s leading dairy exporters, supplying milk powder, butter, and cheese to markets across Europe, Asia, and Africa. That export track record is precisely the model Mahama’s team came to study.

The president extended a formal invitation to Belarusian investors to partner with Ghanaian business associations, framing the relationship as a mutual exchange rather than a transfer of expertise flowing only in one direction.

The tour fits a deliberate shift in Ghana’s agricultural diplomacy toward Eastern European partners as the government pushes agricultural industrialisation to the centre of its economic agenda. Ghana’s processing capacity remains well below the volume of raw farm output the country generates, and infrastructure gaps continue to slow progress. No concrete agreements from the Brest visit had been disclosed at the time of this report. The delegation was expected to continue bilateral talks in Minsk before the state visit concludes.