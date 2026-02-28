Mahama Restructures $1.1B Power Debt, Cuts $250M From IPP Bills

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the successful renegotiation of Ghana’s outstanding obligations to all nine Independent Power Producers (IPPs), securing $250 million in immediate savings while restructuring $1.1 billion in legacy power sector debt for phased repayment between 2026 and 2028.

Delivering the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Friday, February 27, the President framed the deal as a critical step toward stabilising the electricity sector and breaking what he described as a cycle of unsustainable power purchase commitments that had strained public finances for years.

“Government has successfully renegotiated existing power purchase agreements. Engagement with the nine independent power producers has resulted in $250 million in immediate savings and $1.1 billion of legacy debt restructured for payment between 2026 and 2028,” Mahama told lawmakers.

The restructuring spreads repayment across three years, providing the sector with immediate cash-flow relief while shielding consumers from tariff shocks that could have followed if producers had moved to enforce the outstanding sums in full. The agreement follows the government’s suspension of all new Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in May 2025, a moratorium introduced to arrest the accumulation of further capacity charges that critics had long argued were inflating electricity costs beyond what the system could absorb.

The IPP settlement is one component of a broader energy sector package presented to Parliament. The government has fully repaid and reinstated the $500 million World Bank Partial Risk Guarantee, a credit instrument that underpins private investment in offshore gas projects and signals restored credibility to international energy investors. Outstanding gas payments to ENI and Vitol, totalling approximately $500 million, have also been cleared, securing the reliable fuel supply that thermal generation plants depend on to avoid curtailment.

To improve revenue management, the government has introduced a Single Holding Account for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), jointly overseen by the Ministry of Energy and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). The mechanism is designed to reduce revenue leakage and improve collection efficiency. Private-sector participation in billing and collection is also being introduced under a Multiple Lease Method to cut both technical and commercial losses.

On access and clean energy, 200 of 400 communities targeted under the Rural Electrification Programme are now connected to the national grid, with 35 mini-grids under construction to serve island and lakeside communities in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono East regions. The government is simultaneously expanding renewable energy capacity, including 50 megawatts (MW) from a Bui Power Authority solar facility, 30 MW from rooftop installations, and a 200 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar installation at the Dawa Industrial Zone, with 100 MWp expected to come online before year-end.

Despite the progress, the $1.1 billion in restructured obligations remains a live liability, and any slippage in the repayment schedule between now and 2028 could reignite tensions with producers and place renewed pressure on electricity tariffs.