Mahama Reports 1,144 Live Sites in Rural Connectivity Drive

President John Mahama used his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Friday to present specific delivery figures on Ghana’s digital infrastructure rollout, moving beyond the broad commitments of last year’s address to detail what has actually been built, switched on, and enrolled under several flagship technology programmes.

Under the Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project, implemented by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), the government has constructed 1,561 of the 2,016 self-sites planned to extend voice and data services to unserved and underserved communities across the country. Of those constructed sites, 1,144 are already transmitting live, giving millions of Ghanaians in previously disconnected communities access to mobile voice and internet services for the first time. Work to activate the remaining 417 constructed sites is ongoing, while construction contracts for the last 455 locations are at the procurement stage.

On school connectivity, President Mahama reported that more than 62,000 digital resources have been uploaded to the Ghana Knowledge and Skills Bank, a centralised repository accessible on personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The platform is currently serving over 600,000 active users, including teachers, students, and researchers, the President said.

The address also provided an update on the One Million Coders programme, which was launched in March 2025 and targets the training of one million Ghanaians in digital disciplines over four years. The programme covers data analytics, data protection, cybersecurity, metaverse technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI). After completing a pilot phase that ran across four centres in Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, and Bolgatanga, the programme’s second phase has been expanded to incorporate virtual learning sessions and additional physical capacity. The government projects that 400,000 young Ghanaians will complete training through the expanded programme by the end of 2026.

“These initiatives are part of our broader strategy to ensure that Ghanaian youth acquire the digital skills necessary to thrive in the modern global economy,” President Mahama said during the address.

The figures reported on Friday represent the first formal parliamentary accounting of progress under programmes whose targets were announced during Mahama’s first SONA in February 2025. Communications and Digital Technology Minister Samuel Nartey George, who has overseen the implementation of both the GIFEC infrastructure drive and the One Million Coders programme, attended the address.