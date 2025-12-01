Mahama Receives Ten Petitions Against Electoral Commission Leadership

President John Dramani Mahama has received ten petitions seeking the removal of heads of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), according to sources familiar with the matter.

Seven petitions target EC Chairperson Jean Mensa and her two deputies, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, who handles Corporate affairs, and Samuel Tettey, responsible for Operations. Three additional petitions seek the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

All petitions have been forwarded to Chief Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie, sources confirmed to Graphic Online on Monday, December 2, 2025. The development comes amid growing public discourse about accountability in key constitutional offices.

Under Article 70(2) of the 1992 Constitution, the President appoints the EC Chairperson, Deputy Chairmen, and other members on the advice of the Council of State. The EC leadership’s conditions of service align with those of Justices of the superior courts, making their removal subject to strict constitutional procedures.

The Chairperson shares the same terms as a Court of Appeal Justice, while the deputies’ terms match those of High Court Justices. This alignment places their removal under the same constitutional framework governing judicial officers.

Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution outlines the removal process for superior court Justices and tribunal chairpersons. A petition must first be referred to the Chief Justice, who determines whether a prima facie case exists.

If the Chief Justice establishes a prima facie case, a committee of three Justices and two other appointed members investigates the complaint. The committee submits recommendations to the Chief Justice, who forwards them to the President. Proceedings are held in camera, and the officeholder is entitled to legal representation. The President is required to act on the committee’s recommendations.

Among those who petitioned for the removal of EC leadership is Joseph Blankson Adumadzie, an EC staff member who has been on interdiction since 2024. In a November 24, 2025 interview on Citi FM, Adumadzie confirmed submitting a petition citing 12 counts of alleged misbehavior, including cronyism, abuse of office, and gross incompetence.

Adumadzie, who has worked at EC headquarters since January 2012, stated his interdiction relates to allegations involving Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs), with over ten devices reportedly discovered at a recycling company in Madina in 2024. He clarified that his decision to petition President Mahama was not driven by personal grievances but by concerns about the Commission’s integrity.

A petition submitted on January 27, 2025, also seeks the removal of Dr. Peter Appiahene, who serves on the Commission’s board, according to Citi Newsroom. The petitioner, a Volta Region resident, alleges breaches of fundamental human rights under Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution and constitutional violations contrary to Articles 23 and 296.

The petitioner referenced the disenfranchisement of voters in the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) areas during the 2020 parliamentary elections as a gross violation of citizens’ rights. The petition also cited past social media comments by Dr. Bossman Asare and Dr. Peter Appiahene, accusing them of displaying bias that jeopardizes the Commission’s impartiality.

The Positive Transparency and Accountability Movement Africa (PTAAM Africa), a Civil Society Organization (CSO), filed a separate petition on January 9, 2025, according to GhanaWeb. The organization highlighted the procurement of new biometric voter devices and the compilation of a new voter register before the 2020 general elections as key concerns.

PTAAM Africa claimed the expenditure, which ran into millions of taxpayer dollars, was unnecessary because the existing 2016 voter register and biometric devices were adequate. The group asserted this decision resulted in significant financial loss to the state and created a constitutional crisis.

However, not all petitions seek removals. The Africa Center for Democracy and Socioeconomic Development (CDS Africa) submitted a counter petition dated March 4, 2025, urging President Mahama to disregard calls for removing Jean Mensa and fellow commissioners. CDS Africa argued that retaining the current commissioners would promote national stability, preserve institutional independence, and advance Ghana’s democratic progress.

Regarding the Special Prosecutor, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu revealed that fifteen separate petitions have been filed seeking Kissi Agyebeng’s removal, indicating growing public discontent. Speaking on various platforms, Kpebu questioned when anyone subject to Article 146 proceedings had ever faced fifteen petitions.

The removal process for the Special Prosecutor follows similar principles under Section 15 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959). A petition must be submitted to the President, who refers it to the Chief Justice within seven days. If a prima facie case is found, a committee is appointed to investigate within 90 days and submit recommendations. The President is constitutionally bound to act on the committee’s findings.

A coalition of concerned citizens organized a protest on November 25, 2025, demanding Agyebeng’s removal over alleged failure to effectively perform his duties. Apostle Abraham Larbi Lincoln, the lead convener, stated the demonstration themed “Agro Ne Fom” aimed to highlight perceived inefficiency within the OSP.

“We will be dressed in red, and we will present our case. If he doesn’t listen, then we will understand the kind of person he is. We are marching straight to the Jubilee House to petition the president,” Lincoln stated on November 24, 2025, according to GhanaWeb.

Martin Kpebu led protesters alongside Lincoln, accusing Agyebeng of dishonesty regarding attempts to arrest former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta. Kpebu alleged that claims made by the Special Prosecutor about seeking assistance from state institutions to arrest the former minister turned out to be false.

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim received the petition on behalf of President Mahama, reassuring Ghanaians that no citizen should feel intimidated when exercising their constitutional rights. She underscored the government’s commitment to upholding civil liberties, particularly freedom of expression.

However, anti corruption campaigner Vitus Azeem expressed a different view on JoyFM’s Top Story on November 25, 2025. He stated that Agyebeng should be allowed to remain in office despite growing calls for his removal. According to Azeem, instead of pushing the Special Prosecutor out, Ghanaians should apply sustained pressure to ensure he performs his duties effectively.

“I think we should give it a bit more time, but put fire under him so that he will be compelled to sit up and do what he’s expected to do,” Azeem said. He noted that continued removal of Special Prosecutors without certainty about their replacements could prove counterproductive.

Former Deputy Transport Minister and Gushegu Member of Parliament Alhassan Tampuli confirmed on JoyNews’ Newsfile on November 23, 2025, that fifteen petitions were seeking Agyebeng’s removal. He expressed concern over how the Special Prosecutor is handling cases, particularly the ongoing scandal involving Ken Ofori Atta.

President Mahama, who assumed office in January 2025 after winning the December 2024 general elections, faces a crucial decision regarding these petitions. His administration has emphasized commitment to constitutional processes and accountability in governance.

The petitions represent a significant test for the independence of constitutional bodies and the robustness of Ghana’s democratic institutions. The Chief Justice now bears the responsibility of determining whether prima facie cases exist in any of these matters, which would trigger formal investigative committees.

Legal experts note that the constitutional provisions governing these removals are designed to protect the independence of such offices while ensuring accountability. The process requires careful balancing between legitimate concerns about performance and the need to shield institutions from political interference.

The outcomes of these petitions could set important precedents for how Ghana handles disputes involving heads of independent constitutional bodies. They also highlight ongoing debates about governance, accountability, and institutional reform in the country’s democratic framework.