Mahama reaffirms Jomoro College of Education

The president, John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his government’s commitment to establish a college of education in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region.

The President said the college will be built from scratch in Ezinlibo to augment the current college of education in the country.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, recently announced plans to establish a new College of Education in the Jomoro Constituency.

It is a historic and strategic intervention to expand access to teacher training and accommodate more students locally.

For Jomoro, this development will attract students from across the Western Region and beyond, stimulate local economic activity, and position the constituency as a growing centre for academic advancement.

It is equally acknowledged that the condition of roads within the constituency remains a matter of serious public concern.

This has been necessitated by the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who is also the Deputy Transport Minister and the former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen. Peter Augustine Blay (Rtd).

The two engineered the establishment of the college of education in the municipality.

President Mahama, in a recent interview on improvement of educational infrastructure, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure across existing colleges of education to improve learning conditions nationwide, as part of the Resetting Ghana agenda.

By Timothy Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana