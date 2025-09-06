Mahama Proposes Security-Media Platform to End Journalist Harassment

President John Dramani Mahama has called for the establishment of a formal engagement platform between security agencies and media practitioners to address the recurring harassment of journalists by state security personnel across Ghana.

During a courtesy visit by Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) executives to the presidency, Mahama expressed concern over multiple incidents where journalists performing their professional duties face unnecessary intimidation from police, military, and national security officers.

The President announced plans to create a platform for the GJA to engage security agencies to sensitize them on the role of journalists in national development, addressing what he described as a troubling pattern of interference with press freedom.

Mahama revealed he has personally witnessed security personnel disrupting journalists at public events, forcing him to intervene on several occasions. The President described scenarios where journalists filming or reporting are arbitrarily ordered to relocate without justification.

The proposed framework aims to promote professionalism within security ranks while fostering mutual understanding between law enforcement and media practitioners. Mahama emphasized that journalists serve as partners in national development rather than adversaries to state institutions.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns about Ghana’s press freedom environment, with media advocacy groups documenting increased incidents of journalist harassment during public events and official functions. The President’s intervention signals a direct response to mounting pressure from media organizations seeking protection for working journalists.

Ghana’s media landscape has faced significant challenges in recent years, with practitioners citing intimidation tactics that hinder their ability to perform watchdog functions effectively. The proposed security-media engagement platform represents a systematic approach to addressing these institutional conflicts.

The GJA leadership welcomed the President’s commitment to addressing journalist harassment, viewing the proposed platform as a crucial step toward improving working conditions for media professionals across the country.

Implementation details for the engagement framework remain under discussion, with both security agencies and media organizations expected to participate in developing operational guidelines that protect press freedom while respecting legitimate security concerns.