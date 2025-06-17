Mahama Proposes Anthony Joshua as Boxing Ambassador for Africa

President John Dramani Mahama has proposed former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as a continental ambassador for boxing development during the British-Nigerian boxer’s courtesy visit to Jubilee House.

The meeting, attended by Sports Minister Kofi Adams and boxing legend Azumah Nelson, coincided with Joshua’s participation in Legacy Rise’s “Battle of the Beasts” boxing event in Accra.

“I told Anthony Joshua he will be our ambassador,” President Mahama announced. “Africa needs icons like him to inspire young athletes and transform communities through sports.” The president emphasized Joshua’s potential to catalyze a new generation of African boxing talent, noting the athlete’s special connection to Ghana. Joshua, who arrived in Ghana on June 13, expressed reciprocal admiration, stating, “I can’t wait to tell the world how amazing Ghana is.”

The proposal comes as Joshua prepares for his next professional bout, with speculation mounting about potential matches against rising stars Jared Anderson or Moses Itauma. Analysts suggest the ambassadorial role could leverage Joshua’s global profile to attract investment for boxing infrastructure and youth programs across Africa.

Ghana’s boxing community has welcomed the initiative, with observers noting the timing aligns with renewed government interest in sports development. The collaboration with Legacy Rise Sports, co-founded by President Mahama’s son Sharaf, signals potential public-private partnerships to revive Ghana’s historic boxing prominence.