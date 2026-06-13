Mahama Presses EU To Trade, Not Just Aid

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday pressed the European Union (EU) to trade with and invest in Ghana rather than send aid, courting European firms for minerals, energy and manufacturing.

He was speaking at the opening of the 2026 Ghana-EU Partnership Dialogue in Accra, the second year running he has launched the talks. Mahama said the relationship should grow past a donor and recipient model into one built on mutual benefit, and that Ghana wants to lift cooperation to a level that drives long term economic change.

His pitch was specific. Mahama promoted his flagship 24 hour economy programme and invited European companies into critical minerals, renewable energy, digital technology and value added manufacturing. He called Ghana a gateway to the African Continental Free Trade Area and its market of more than 1.4 billion people, and argued that Africa must process its raw materials at home instead of shipping them out.

The talks ran well beyond commerce. Ghana is the first African country to formalise a security and defence partnership with the bloc, Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said, describing ties as the strongest they have been. Chaired jointly by Ablakwa and EU Ambassador Rune Skinnebach, with 12 member states taking part, the dialogue also took up illegal gold mining, migration and border security.

Mahama framed the appeal as a two way deal. He said Ghana’s prosperity widens openings for European business, while a stronger Europe brings Ghana more trade, investment and technology. He linked the push to government reforms on fiscal stability, social protection and private sector growth.

Officials pointed to proposals on trade and investment, energy security, constitutional review and migration. The two sides also discussed reparatory justice for the transatlantic slave trade.