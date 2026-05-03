Mahama Praises Contractor Building Volta Lakeside Road Unpaid

A contractor working on a 32-kilometre road project in the Eastern Region has pushed the construction to 40 percent completion in five months without receiving a single payment, drawing praise from President John Dramani Mahama during a site visit as part of his Resetting Ghana Tour.

President Mahama visited the Akosombo-Gyakiti-Kudikope-Yeniama Sedorm road project at Gyakiti on Saturday, commending Messrs Mmanab Company Limited for the pace and quality of work delivered entirely from the company’s own resources. The road, which serves communities including Akwamu Adjena, Adumasa, and Gyakiti in the Asuogyaman District, is one of 73 road projects advancing nationally under the government’s Big Push Programme.

Resident Engineer Bismark Sarfo told journalists the company mobilised aggressively to generate completion certificates that would trigger payment, deploying 15 tipper trucks, five excavators, two graders, and five rollers on site. “In just four months, we have achieved about 80 per cent completion of the concrete works. Earthworks have also commenced from scratch, and considering our plant capacity, we are confident of completing the project on schedule,” he said.

Drainage works on the corridor are 98 percent complete. The project workforce spans four engineers, six surveyors, three project managers, 14 subcontractors handling concrete works, and more than 20 drivers and machine operators.

The stretch last received significant attention during the Acheampong era, making the current works the most substantial intervention on the corridor in decades. Residents had long described the route as a death trap, and drivers who agreed to use it historically charged high fares to account for the difficulty of the terrain.

Assembly Member for the Anyaase Electoral Area, Kwaku Aduah, welcomed the progress, saying the project would improve market access and create jobs for youth in the district.

Beyond immediate connectivity, the road carries considerable economic and tourism potential. The route runs along the edge of the Volta Lake, with views of the Adomi Bridge and surrounding mountain ridges, and passes clusters of women trading smoked fish and fresh produce who have long been hindered by the poor road. Hospitality operators in the area expect improved access to unlock opportunities in lakeside tourism, boat cruises, and mountain lodges once construction is complete.

The project is scheduled for completion within 24 months of commencement, though the contractor expressed confidence it will be delivered ahead of that timeline.