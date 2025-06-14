Mahama Pledges Support for Traditional Leaders in National Development

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaborating with Ghana’s traditional leaders, describing them as crucial partners in governance and development.

The assurance came during a meeting with the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, at Jubilee House on June 13, 2025.

Mahama emphasized the government’s dual focus on modernization and cultural preservation, highlighting the newly established Traditional Leadership Support Fund under the 2025 budget. The fund will support royal archives, palace renovations, and logistical needs for traditional councils, including Dagbon. “Tradition and progress go hand in hand,” Mahama stated. “We will not sideline the wisdom and role of our chiefs in nation-building.”

The engagement reflects Mahama’s broader strategy of integrating traditional authorities into national development plans, recognizing their influence in local governance and social cohesion.

Ghana’s chieftaincy system has long played a key role in community leadership, with traditional rulers often mediating disputes and supporting grassroots initiatives. Recent administrations have increasingly formalized their involvement in policy frameworks.