Mahama Pledges Stronger State Support for Value Added Exports

President John Dramani Mahama announced renewed government backing for Ghana’s export sector, with expanded finance access and infrastructure investments aimed at helping exporters compete in regional and global markets.

Speaking at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority’s 33rd and 34th Presidential National Awards for Export Achievements, the President revealed that government has engaged the Ghana Exim Bank to explore options for expanding capital and credit facilities for exporters. The initiative targets financing constraints that have limited growth and competitiveness in the sector.

Mahama framed value addition as central to Ghana’s long-term export and industrial strategy, stating that “we have exported raw materials for far too long” and emphasizing the need to process products domestically before export. The statement signals a policy shift away from raw commodity dependence toward higher-value manufactured and processed goods.

According to the President, improved access to finance would enable exporters to capitalize on opportunities across Africa and beyond, particularly as trade under regional frameworks expands. He indicated that government investments in infrastructure, regulatory reforms and institutional capacity building are intended to lower transaction costs and strengthen the operating environment for export-oriented businesses.

The President encouraged women and young people to participate more actively in the export sector, assuring them of continued efforts to build an enabling business climate that supports entrepreneurship and expansion into new markets.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare acknowledged that Ghanaian exporters have remained resilient despite global supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures that have raised costs and squeezed margins. She called for closer collaboration between government and the private sector to refine policies and address bottlenecks constraining export growth.

The minister’s remarks come as Ghana seeks to diversify its export base and reduce vulnerability to commodity price volatility. Non-traditional exports have grown in importance as government prioritizes manufacturing, agro-processing and light industry as sources of foreign exchange and employment.

B5 Plus Ltd was named Exporter of the Year for 2023/2024 at the ceremony, highlighting the role of large-scale manufacturers in driving non-traditional exports. The company’s recognition underscores government efforts to profile firms that demonstrate consistent performance in export markets.

Other companies recognized for strong performance included Interplast Ltd, Usibras Ghana Ltd, Olam Food Ingredients Ghana, The Bank Hospital and World Shoe Ltd, among others. The awards acknowledged contributions across multiple sectors, including plastics manufacturing, food processing, healthcare services and footwear production.

The Presidential National Awards for Export Achievements spotlight firms contributing to export earnings, job creation and industrial development. The event serves as a platform for government to signal policy direction while recognizing private sector achievements in building Ghana’s export capacity.

Mahama’s announcement builds on longstanding policy discussions about transforming Ghana’s trade profile. Successive governments have identified value addition as a priority, though implementation has faced challenges including limited processing capacity, infrastructure gaps and constrained access to working capital.

The engagement with Ghana Exim Bank represents a concrete step toward addressing financing barriers that exporters have identified as major obstacles. Export-oriented businesses typically require longer-term credit and larger facilities than domestic-focused firms, creating mismatches with the lending profiles of most commercial banks.

Expanding credit access through specialized institutions like Ghana Exim Bank could allow exporters to invest in equipment, technology and quality certifications needed to meet international standards. The approach also aligns with regional integration goals under the African Continental Free Trade Area, which requires competitive production capabilities to capitalize on market access provisions.

Government’s emphasis on women and youth participation reflects broader economic inclusion objectives. Women-led enterprises remain underrepresented in formal export markets, while youth unemployment has prompted calls for targeted support in sectors with growth potential.

The export sector’s performance will be closely watched as government implements promised reforms. Ghana’s trade balance has historically been strained by high import bills and volatile commodity export revenues, making diversification and value addition economically necessary rather than merely aspirational.