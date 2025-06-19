Mahama Pledges GH₵25 Million Minimum to Every District Assembly

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) will receive a minimum of GH₵25 million this year to accelerate local development.

The commitment, outlined during an orientation program for newly appointed chief executives in Accra on Wednesday, forms part of the National Democratic Congress’ push to strengthen grassroots governance.

“This year, every assembly, from the largest to the smallest, will receive not less than GH₵25 million,” Mahama stated, emphasizing that 80% of the District Assemblies Common Fund has been allocated to MMDAs in the 2025 budget. The president directed local leaders to align expenditures with community priorities, noting that “these funds must reflect the needs of your people and deliver real development outcomes.”

The funding initiative supports key government programs including Clean Up Ghana, Adumawura, the National Apprenticeship Programme, Mahama Cares, and Feed Ghana. Mahama stressed the practical nature of the interventions, stating: “This is not about abstract policies – it’s about getting things done on the ground.” The move represents one of the most substantial direct funding allocations to local governments in recent years, signaling a renewed focus on decentralization as a driver of national development.

Ghana’s local government system has historically faced challenges with funding adequacy and timely disbursement. This substantial injection of resources, if implemented as planned, could significantly enhance the capacity of district administrations to execute development projects and deliver services. The success of the initiative will likely depend on strict accountability mechanisms to ensure funds achieve their intended impact across the country’s 261 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.