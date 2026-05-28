Mahama Pledges GH¢10m Per Technical University in 2027

President John Dramani Mahama has promised GH¢10 million to each of Ghana’s 10 public technical universities in the 2027 national budget, a total GH¢100 million commitment made a decade after his first administration converted the country’s polytechnics into degree-granting institutions.

The pledge was delivered on Tuesday at the 4th Biennial Applied Research Conference of Technical Universities Ghana (ARCTUG) 2026, hosted by Takoradi Technical University (TTU) on the theme “Advancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development.”

“We decided that we will provide ten million cedis to each Technical University,” President Mahama announced, adding that the institutions themselves would determine their priority areas for deploying the resources.

The announcement came directly after an appeal from the Chairman of Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities, Prof. Appiah Adinkrah, who informed the President that since the polytechnic conversion a decade ago, the institutions had received no dedicated seed capital support from the state. The funding is intended to address persistent gaps in infrastructure, laboratories, workshops and equipment that have accumulated since the 2016 transition.

Mahama situated the pledge within a broader industrial ambition, arguing that Ghana’s economic future would be driven by ideas and skills rather than the extraction of natural resources. He directed technical universities to align their programmes with government’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education agenda, citing the German model of competence-based technical training as the standard Ghana should pursue.

He also disclosed that the current administration had already committed $5 million to provide six specialised laboratories each to the Takoradi and Kumasi technical university campuses, covering electronics, advanced manufacturing, solar and wind technology as early investments in the sector’s modernisation.

Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, Vice Chancellor of TTU, used the occasion to reinforce the mandate that technical universities carry under the Technical Universities (Amendment) Act, 2018, Act 974, which compels the institutions to be practice-oriented and industry-linked, with responsibilities extending beyond classroom instruction to applied research, skills development and the commercialisation of projects that serve both industry and society.

The GH¢100 million commitment, if delivered in next year’s budget, would represent the first dedicated seed capital the sector has received since the polytechnic conversion, closing a funding gap that Vice-Chancellors say has held back the full realisation of the reform’s original vision.