Mahama Pledges Expanded Investment and Corruption Fight in 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has declared that Ghana is rising again after a year of economic stabilisation, outlining an ambitious agenda for 2026 that promises expanded investment in education, healthcare, agriculture and energy, alongside a renewed push against corruption.

In his New Year address delivered on Thursday evening, Mahama recalled the solemn covenant he made with Ghanaians on January 7, 2025, to reset the nation, saying his administration would accelerate and expand reforms aimed at strengthening social protection and ensuring that growth translates into opportunity and dignity for all Ghanaians.

Reflecting on his first year in office, ahead of the anniversary of his swearing in, Mahama said the country had emerged from severe distress inherited at the start of his administration. He pointed to macroeconomic gains as evidence of progress, noting that inflation, which stood above 23% by the end of 2024, had been significantly reduced, with government hopeful of ending 2025 just above 5%. He also said Ghana had achieved relative currency stability and was on course to be ranked among the world’s best performing currencies in 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mahama described the gains of the past year as a foundation for accelerated action. Education featured prominently in the address, with the president pledging to continue the digitalisation of schools and equip classrooms with tools suited for 21st century learning. Every child deserves a world class education, he said, framing education as a cornerstone of long term economic competitiveness.

On health, Mahama said the government would operationalise Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through a Free Primary Health Care Programme to ensure that access to care is not determined by ability to pay. He also announced the rollout of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to support citizens living with non communicable diseases, a growing burden on households and the health system.

On debt and international relations, the President said Ghana had successfully renegotiated its debt obligations on terms that protect sovereignty while ensuring sustainability, and was beginning the process of exiting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme with dignity, not as supplicants, but as partners.

Agriculture, long a source of employment but limited productivity, is to be transformed from subsistence farming into a commercial, value driven sector. Mahama said the government would pursue mechanisation, value addition and improved market access to achieve food self sufficiency and raise rural incomes.

The president reiterated plans to ensure that renewable energy makes up at least 30% of Ghana’s national energy mix, reducing costs and protecting the environment. Housing shortages will be addressed through social housing units delivered via public private partnerships, he added.

Governance reforms were a central theme of the speech. Mahama pledged an intensified fight against corruption, declaring that there would be no sacred cows and that every cedi of public money must be accounted for. He also committed to implementing the recommendations of the Constitution Review Committee to strengthen the 1992 Constitution and deepen democratic consolidation.

Beyond policy commitments, Mahama appealed directly to key segments of society to support the Reset Agenda. He urged young people to see themselves as leaders of today, encouraging them to innovate, create and build. He called on entrepreneurs to invest and create jobs, with the government pledging to maintain a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. He encouraged civil society and the media to continue holding government accountable, traditional leaders and faith based groups to promote social cohesion, public servants to act with integrity, and the diaspora to bring skills and capital back home.

Striking a unifying tone, the president rejected partisan divisions, saying Ghana’s future transcends political affiliations. There is only one Ghana, he said, urging citizens to replace divisive politics with what he described as the patriotism of nation building.

Mahama painted a vision of a country where opportunity is available at home, reducing the incentive for young people to risk dangerous migration routes, and where the elderly, sick and vulnerable are protected. He said Ghana should aspire to be respected globally for democratic quality, economic vitality and national character.

This is not wishful thinking, he said. This is the Ghana we are building together.

As the country enters 2026, Mahama called for confidence, determination and collective effort, saying the promise that inspired Ghana’s founding generation remains achievable. He closed the address with a call for faith in God, faith in Ghana and faith in the ability of citizens to deliver shared prosperity in the year ahead.