Mahama Pledges Bills Won’t Restrict Media Freedom Amid Concerns

President John Dramani Mahama has assured journalists and civil society groups that two proposed laws currently before Parliament are not intended to restrict media freedom, but to safeguard truth and protect citizens in Ghana’s growing digital space.

Speaking at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Saturday, November 8, 2025, Mahama said his administration values open expression but must also address the misuse of digital platforms. The President stated that the Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill are not meant to restrict expression, but to safeguard citizens and uphold truth in the digital realm, noting that the same digital tools that democratize information now also enable hate, defamation, impersonation, and cyberbullying.

The President acknowledged concerns raised by the GJA and other rights advocates, pledging transparent stakeholder engagement before the bills are passed. He recognized that the GJA and civil society have raised some legitimate concerns, assuring that these concerns will be addressed transparently through consultations with journalists, digital rights advocates, and technology experts.

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor had earlier warned that parts of the Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill could undermine press freedom if not carefully reviewed. At a recent press briefing to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, Dwumfuor urged broad consultation and called for public engagement and education to fine tune the bill to ensure that every sector directly impacted makes the needed input.

He cautioned that if what the amendment seeks to cure will worsen the cyber ecosystem, then policymakers must tread cautiously. Dwumfuor added that rushing the legislative process could have unintended consequences for media freedom and democratic accountability, and encouraged Parliament to work with journalists, digital rights advocates, and technology experts to achieve a balanced outcome.

The two bills seek to tackle cybercrime, online impersonation, hate speech, and disinformation, aligning Ghana’s digital governance with global standards. However, critics fear the measures could be used to silence dissent or limit investigative reporting.

The Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to update the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 to address emerging online threats and strengthen digital security infrastructure. The Cyber Security Authority released the draft on October 1, 2025 with a consultation deadline of October 24, though public debate has intensified since that deadline passed.

Civil society organizations and digital rights advocates have raised specific concerns about provisions they describe as granting excessive powers to the Cyber Security Authority without adequate judicial oversight. Critics point to sections empowering the authority to preserve, record, and seize digital data during investigations without prior judicial authorization, and provisions allowing compelled password disclosure from persons under investigation.

The Media Foundation for West Africa has emphasized that Ghana does not need new laws for combating misinformation but rather proper application and enforcement of existing frameworks without selective prosecution. Opposition Member of Parliament Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has declared that the Minority caucus will employ every legal and parliamentary avenue to block the bill in its current form if concerns are not adequately addressed.

Mahama, who is a longstanding member of the GJA, reaffirmed his commitment to media freedom and responsible journalism, stating that freedom must be balanced with responsibility. He added that when falsehood flourishes, democracy suffers, and when sensationalism displaces substance, citizens lose trust.

The President also announced plans to reactivate the Media Development Fund following broad consultations with industry stakeholders. The fund will support journalist welfare, investigative reporting, media literacy, and safety training to ensure that practitioners work confidently, competently, and securely.

President Mahama declared that Ghana must rise again as Africa’s leading example of media freedom, noting that the country once stood tall on the continent for press freedom, especially before 2017, when journalists could work without fear. He said his administration has chosen to reverse the decline in press freedom rankings by restoring Ghana’s reputation as the torchbearer of media independence in Africa.

Mahama announced that investigations into election related attacks on journalists during the 2020 and 2024 elections have been completed. Twenty one suspects were identified, with some already arrested and others on remand as the Attorney General reviews the cases for further legal action.

The President urged journalists to uphold accuracy, verification, and fairness, noting that sensationalism destroys trust and weakens democracy. He ended his address by reminding journalists that they must continue speaking truth to power and assured the media that his government will defend their freedoms. He repeated strongly that no journalist will have to flee into exile because of fear under his administration.

The coming weeks will reveal whether the ongoing controversy produces meaningful legislative revisions or simply delays passage of amendments that critics fear could transform Ghana’s cyber regulatory framework. Parliament’s Communications Committee is currently reviewing the Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill, with various stakeholders expected to submit memoranda for consideration.

The debate over these bills reflects broader global tensions between governments seeking to regulate digital spaces for security and public order, and civil society groups advocating for unfettered online freedoms and privacy protections. Many democratic nations have struggled to strike appropriate balances between these competing interests.

Ghana’s digital economy has grown significantly in recent years, with increased internet penetration, mobile money adoption, and online commerce. However, cybercrime has also risen, with authorities reporting that Ghana lost over GH₵19 million to cybercrimes in the first nine months of 2025 alone, according to government figures cited in parliamentary discussions.

The GJA Awards ceremony, held outside Accra for the first time in 29 years, recognized excellence in journalism across multiple categories including health, education, sports, entertainment, investigative reporting, gender, environment, and science and technology. More than 30 outstanding journalists from various media organizations received awards for their exceptional contributions to the profession.