Mahama Pitches GSE Renaissance to London Investors

President John Dramani Mahama used the global stage of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Wednesday to make a direct investment pitch for the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), presenting one of the world’s strongest equity market performances in 2026 as evidence that a long-dormant capital market has come back to life.

Mahama presided over the LSE Market Open ceremony at Paternoster Square on June 3, 2026, ringing the iconic bell to formally commence the day’s trading. The appearance formed part of his five-day high-level visit to the United Kingdom, which also included a royal audience with King Charles III, a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and a keynote address at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit.

At the LSE, the President cited a Bloomberg report from May 15 showing the GSE Composite Index had delivered a return of 63.4 percent in 2026, making Ghana the second best-performing equity market globally behind South Korea, with pension funds holding over GH¢109 billion identified as the primary capital force driving the surge.

In 2025, the GSE ranked second on the African continent with a US dollar return of 154 percent and a local currency return of 79 percent, trailing only Malawi in local terms but outperforming all peers in dollar-denominated returns for international investors.

Central to Mahama’s pitch was the revival of Ghana’s primary market. Three initial public offerings (IPOs) completed or announced within six months added GH¢11 billion to market capitalisation. First Atlantic Bank PLC listed in December 2025, raising GH¢742.2 million in an oversubscribed offer. ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC followed in March 2026, raising GH¢640 million, also oversubscribed at 94 percent above its target. Kasapreko PLC, the beverage company behind Alomo Bitters, closed its subscription window on June 1 with a listing scheduled for June 17 at GH¢1.20 per share, targeting GH¢700 million.

“Three IPOs, three oversubscriptions, three sectors, banking, energy, and fast-moving consumer goods. This is not a coincidence. This is confidence,” the President said.

He emphasised to international investors that participation requires no physical presence in Ghana, with the exchange running an automated trading platform integrated with Bloomberg eBond and Infotech UK for remote access.

The delegation accompanying the President included Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Foreign Affairs Minister Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, and GSE Managing Director Madam Abena Amoah.

Mahama also announced the government’s intention to advance the listing of state-owned enterprises on the exchange, adding another pipeline of potential offerings to what he described as the most active primary issuance period on the GSE in nearly a decade.