Mahama Orders Galamsey Probe Into Own Party Officials

President John Dramani Mahama has directed investigations into two senior National Democratic Congress officials over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities, signaling what government communicators describe as unprecedented willingness to hold party members accountable in the fight against galamsey.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State for Government Communications, revealed during a TV3 KeyPoints panel discussion that the Attorney General is overseeing inquiries into allegations against NDC National Organizer Joseph Yamin and Third Vice Chairman Yakubu Abanga Alhassan following complaints from small-scale miners about their alleged connections to illegal mining operations.

“Both publicly and privately, President Mahama has told everybody in the NDC that as far as he’s concerned, nobody is too big to fall if they get involved in galamsey,” Kwakye Ofosu stated, describing the investigations as evidence of political will that distinguishes the current administration from its predecessor.

The Attorney General directed the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the two officials in July 2025 after small-scale miners accused them of fueling activities of what complainants described as a rogue anti-galamsey taskforce allegedly terrorizing legitimate mining operations. Both officials have vehemently denied the allegations, with Abanga publicly pledging to resign if credible evidence emerges implicating him in illegal mining.

Kwakye Ofosu’s comments represent the government’s first detailed public acknowledgment of the investigations, which have generated considerable speculation within political circles about whether Mahama would actually pursue cases against prominent party figures. The minister’s confirmation that inquiries continue and are being broadened following new allegations suggests the investigations haven’t been quietly shelved.

“The Attorney General briefed us only last week that the investigation is being broadened following new allegations,” Kwakye Ofosu added, though he provided no specifics about what new claims have emerged or from what sources. That lack of detail leaves significant questions unanswered about the investigation’s scope and timeline.

The political significance of investigating sitting party executives can’t be overstated. Yamin serves as National Organizer, a position responsible for mobilizing party grassroots structures and coordinating campaign activities. Abanga holds one of several vice chairman positions, making him part of the party’s national leadership. Pursuing allegations against officials at this level sends signals throughout the NDC about accountability expectations.

Whether those signals translate into actual consequences remains unclear. Dr. Steve Manteaw, a policy analyst and PIAC member, recently criticized what he called government silence on the EOCO investigation, arguing that the lack of public updates undermines the fight against galamsey. His comments suggest outside observers remain skeptical about whether investigations will produce tangible outcomes or quietly fade from public attention.

Abanga’s public denials have been categorical. Speaking in July shortly after the investigation became public, he described allegations against him as a smear campaign designed to damage his reputation. His offer to resign if presented with credible evidence represented a high-stakes public gamble that he either believes no evidence exists or that investigation processes won’t ultimately prove allegations against him.

Yamin has similarly denied wrongdoing, though his responses have been less detailed in public statements. The allegations reportedly stem from complaints by miners who claim the two officials have connections to groups conducting unauthorized enforcement activities that disrupt legitimate mining operations under the guise of anti-galamsey efforts.

Kwakye Ofosu framed the investigations as representing “a clear break from the past, where the tendency was to defend the party’s interest” regardless of evidence. That characterization contains implicit criticism of the previous New Patriotic Party administration, which the NDC has repeatedly accused of protecting party members involved in galamsey.

The minister’s emphasis on political will attempts to establish a narrative distinction between Mahama’s approach and what happened under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose administration faced persistent allegations that NPP officials benefited from illegal mining while publicly claiming to fight the practice. Whether that narrative holds depends largely on whether current investigations produce prosecutions and convictions rather than inconclusive findings.

Ghana’s galamsey crisis has proven stubbornly resistant to multiple administrations’ efforts to control it. The practice destroys water bodies, decimates forest reserves, and creates environmental damage that will require years to remediate. Political will to fight galamsey consistently weakens when enforcement threatens powerful individuals with connections to ruling parties.

If Mahama follows through on investigating his own party officials and allows prosecutions where evidence warrants, it would represent unusual accountability in Ghana’s political context. More typically, investigations into ruling party figures either proceed slowly, conclude without clear findings, or result in sanctions so minimal they don’t meaningfully deter future behavior.

The Attorney General’s role becomes crucial here. Prosecution decisions will ultimately determine whether investigations translate into courtroom accountability or administrative processes that generate paperwork but limited actual consequences. His office faces pressure from multiple directions: government expectations of demonstrated anti-galamsey commitment, party loyalty concerns, and legal obligations to pursue cases only where evidence justifies prosecution.

Kwakye Ofosu’s public comments serve multiple purposes. They signal to NDC members that galamsey involvement carries risks even for party officials. They attempt to differentiate Mahama’s administration from the previous government on accountability grounds. And they create public expectations that make it politically harder to quietly abandon investigations without explanation.

Whether those public expectations force follow-through or simply create pressure to produce findings that technically satisfy accountability demands without meaningful punishment remains an open question. Ghana’s political history provides more examples of the latter than the former.

For now, the investigations continue, allegedly with broadening scope as new allegations emerge. Both accused officials maintain their innocence and continue serving in their party positions. No charges have been filed, no evidence has been publicly presented, and no timeline exists for when investigations might conclude.

That ambiguity leaves room for multiple outcomes. Investigations could produce evidence leading to prosecutions that demonstrate genuine accountability. They could conclude that allegations lack sufficient proof to warrant charges. Or they could remain perpetually “ongoing” without reaching definitive conclusions, satisfying neither those demanding accountability nor those defending the accused officials.

What’s certain is that Kwakye Ofosu’s public acknowledgment of the investigations has now made them a test case for Mahama’s stated commitment to fighting galamsey regardless of political connections. The president’s credibility on environmental enforcement increasingly depends on whether his administration follows through or whether these investigations become another example of promised accountability that doesn’t materialize.