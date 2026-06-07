Mahama Orders Funding For Stalled Agenda 111 Hospitals

President John Dramani Mahama has ordered the government to find money for 35 stalled Agenda 111 hospitals that were left out of the 2026 budget, the health minister says.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said the 35 projects were not captured in the current budget, but that Mahama had directed funding for their completion, equipping, and opening, likely through the mid year budget review or the 2027 budget. He was just as upbeat about the government’s Free Primary Healthcare policy, insisting the National Health Insurance Scheme could absorb its cost and calling the funding sustainable.

The promise lands against a hard backdrop. Agenda 111, a plan begun under the previous government to build 111 district and specialist hospitals, has stalled badly. The government says about 90 remain unfinished and that roughly US$1.7 billion is needed to complete them all. The 2026 budget set aside only GH₵100 million to finish 10 of the hospitals, an allocation opposition MPs warned would stretch completion of the wider programme out by generations.

Mahama has since recast the approach, prioritising the 35 closest to completion. He has also been blunt about the original design. Speaking in May, he said, “I don’t think it was a very prudent idea to start 111 hospitals,” and noted that some contractors walked off site after taking mobilisation money.

The free care policy faces its own doubters. It is meant to give basic treatment at no charge to the millions of Ghanaians outside the insurance net, but the ranking member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, has argued its funding is a misplaced priority. The scheme has been costed at about GH₵1.2 billion a year.

Akandoh used the interview to flag other moves. He said the government had deployed 200 mobile health kiosks across 150 districts, and that cases from a recent sector report had gone to the Economic and Organised Crime Office and the Attorney General for action. On Ebola, he urged calm, noting Ghana has recorded no cases as the virus spreads through Central Africa.

For all the assurances, the gap between the promises and the budget is the open question, and the answer is unlikely to come before the mid year review.