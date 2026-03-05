Mahama Orders Centralised Rice Procurement After Schools Ignore Local Buying Policy

President John Dramani Mahama has directed that rice procurement for all schools be immediately centralised under the Ghana Buffer Stock Company, after reports reached the presidency that several educational institutions were continuing to purchase imported rice in defiance of a government directive issued in November 2025.

The new instruction, communicated to the Ministry of Education, signals a shift from the earlier policy announcement to direct enforcement action. Under the arrangement, the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited will be solely responsible for procuring, aggregating, and distributing locally produced rice to schools across the country.

The Ministry of Education has been tasked to work with the Ghana Education Service and the Buffer Stock Company to establish coordination and distribution mechanisms to ensure timely rice supply reaches schools. The Office of the President described the matter as urgent and asked the ministry to provide regular updates on implementation.

The president said the continued purchase of imported rice directly undermines government efforts to support Ghanaian rice farmers, strengthen domestic agricultural production, and retain economic value within the country.

The “Buy Ghana, Eat Ghana” policy was announced as part of the 2026 Budget and required all public schools from basic to secondary level to purchase rice, maize, chicken, and eggs produced in Ghana exclusively. Five key agencies including the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Trust Fund, Ghana School Feeding Programme, Free Senior High School Secretariat, and National Food Buffer Stock Company were mandated to enforce compliance.

Ghana produces nearly 900,000 metric tonnes of rice annually but continues to import more than one million metric tonnes to meet domestic demand. Warehouses have been left with significant volumes of unsold local rice, with reports of stored grain deteriorating while foreign brands dominate institutional procurement.

The government provided an additional GH₵200 million in the 2026 Budget to the National Food Buffer Stock Company to purchase surplus food directly from Ghanaian farmers and supply it to public institutions including schools, hospitals, and prisons.

The presidency’s direct intervention suggests that voluntary compliance by schools with the November directive has fallen short of expectations, and that the government now intends to remove individual school-level procurement decisions from the equation entirely.