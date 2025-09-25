Mahama Opens NASDAQ Trading While Targeting US$10B Investment Surge

President John Dramani Mahama made history on September 24, 2025, by ringing the opening bell at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, symbolically launching Ghana’s most aggressive investment drive targeting up to $10 billion in foreign capital inflows by 2028.

The ceremonial bell-ringing preceded a high-stakes U.S.-Ghana Executive Business Roundtable organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), positioning Ghana as an increasingly competitive investment destination across West Africa.

Central to Ghana’s investment strategy is the elimination of minimum capital requirements for foreign investors, allowing “any investor, however little money you have, to be able to come in and set up a business in Ghana,” as Mahama explained during his August announcement in Japan.

The policy reversal marks a significant departure from over a decade of restrictive investment regulations that previously required substantial capital thresholds for foreign participation in Ghana’s economy. President Mahama first unveiled this reform at the Presidential Investment Forum in Japan on August 20, 2025, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to economic liberalization.

Ghana’s new approach includes introducing a residency-by-investment program alongside the capital requirement elimination, creating multiple pathways for international investors seeking African market exposure. The combined initiatives could generate between $5 billion and $10 billion in investment inflows by 2028, according to government projections.

The timing proves strategic as Mahama attends the 80th United Nations General Assembly, where he plans to advocate for global financial reforms and stronger economic integration across Africa. His NASDAQ appearance reinforces Ghana’s positioning as a gateway to continental markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The investment drive occurs amid Ghana’s economic stabilization efforts, with inflation dropping to 11.5 percent in July 2025, the lowest since December 2021. This macroeconomic improvement provides a favorable backdrop for attracting international capital seeking stable emerging market opportunities.

The move to scrap barriers to foreign investors represents “a clear bid to open up the state after more than a decade of the Investment Promotion Act, which curbed inflows into the country,” according to financial analysts tracking African investment trends.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce partnership demonstrates growing American business interest in Ghana’s reformed investment climate. The roundtable format allows direct engagement between Ghanaian officials and potential American investors considering African expansion opportunities.

Ghana’s investment promotion strategy extends beyond regulatory changes to include active international marketing, with Mahama recently declaring at the Africa-Singapore Business Forum that “Africa is investable, and Ghana is your reliable gateway to the continent.”

The NASDAQ bell-ringing ceremony carries symbolic significance beyond mere photo opportunities, representing Ghana’s integration into global financial markets while maintaining its position as a stable democratic anchor in West Africa.

Success of the investment drive could establish Ghana as a preferred entry point for international businesses seeking African market access, particularly as continental trade integration accelerates under AfCFTA protocols.

The comprehensive reform package positions Ghana to compete more effectively with regional rivals for foreign direct investment, potentially reversing years of capital flight and economic uncertainty that characterized previous administrations.