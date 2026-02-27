Mahama Nearly Doubles Special Schools Feeding Grant, Backs New Disability Education Law

President John Dramani Mahama has increased the daily feeding grant for students in public special schools from GH¢8 to GH¢15, nearly doubling the allowance as part of a broader government commitment to learners with disabilities announced during his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Delivering the address to Parliament in Accra on Friday, February 27, the President said the decision was taken to promote equity, improve nutrition, and ensure sustained support for one of Ghana’s most underserved student populations.

“Government has also increased the daily feeding grants for students in public special schools from eight cedis per day to fifteen cedis per day,” he told lawmakers.

The grant increase is part of a wider package of reforms targeting learners with disabilities. Mahama said the recently amended Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Act has established a dedicated sustainable funding framework to implement free education for learners with special needs beginning in the 2026 academic year. Free tertiary education has also been extended to cover all eligible persons with disabilities, a policy the President said took effect in the 2025 academic year.

The special schools grant is separate from the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), which currently disburses GH¢2 per child per school day across the country’s public basic schools and serves over four million pupils nationwide. The much higher GH¢15 rate for special schools reflects the additional nutritional, dietary, and care needs of students with physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities.

Ghana operates a network of public special schools catering to children with visual impairments, hearing impairments, intellectual disabilities, and physical disabilities across several regions. Advocacy groups have repeatedly cited underfunding and inadequate nutrition support as barriers to learning in these institutions.

The combination of the increased feeding grant, the GETFund Act amendment, and the free tertiary education extension represents the most comprehensive legislative and financial package directed at learners with disabilities since the passage of the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715).