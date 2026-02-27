Mahama Names Duku Syndicate Bust at SONA as Proof Police Trust Is Rebuilding

President John Dramani Mahama used his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, February 27, 2026, to publicly commend Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno and the Ghana Police Service for dismantling the Duku Syndicate, a carjacking and murder gang that had terrorised communities in the Ashanti and Western regions for months.

The presidential shout-out from the floor of Parliament marked a notable moment of public validation for the police service, coming just four days after the IGP had personally addressed the media in Kumasi to announce the takedown.

“I wish to commend the IGP and his men for the recent major success in bringing dangerous criminals to justice. The trust of Ghanaians in their police service is rising, and I urge you to keep up the standard,” Mahama told lawmakers.

The Duku Syndicate, named after its leader Eric Antwi Duku, 42, specialised in targeting owners of pickup and Land Cruiser vehicles, monitoring victims before striking and resorting to lethal force when resisted. The gang shot and killed Mr Andrews Amankwah at Ohwim-Amanfrom in Kumasi on February 10, 2026, after snatching his Toyota Hilux vehicle.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command, acting on intelligence, arrested four members of the gang between February 18 and 22, 2026. The syndicate’s leader, Eric Antwi Duku, sustained gunshot wounds during an operation on February 22 and was later pronounced dead at a health facility. The four surviving suspects, identified as Akwasi Manu, Bashiru Tanko, Kwadwo Amponsah, and Emmanuel Kwame Appiah, were arrested from hideouts in Atonsu, Hwereso near Boankra, and Danyame near the Kumasi military barracks. Police recovered a Bruni Mod 84 pistol, eight rounds of live ammunition, a tracking detection device, forged vehicle documents, and a Toyota Corolla belonging to the deceased gang leader.

The IGP, who hosted a special dinner for the officers involved at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi on February 23, 2026, vowed to promote those who demonstrated bravery and professionalism during the operation. He also expressed gratitude to President Mahama for providing the police with logistics that enabled the effective response.

At SONA, Mahama noted that the government had supplied the Ghana Police Service with 40 armoured vehicles and 100 pickup trucks to enhance operations, and said other security agencies, including the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Prisons Service, and the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), would also receive retooling support.

The presidential recognition at the country’s highest constitutional platform is expected to reinforce public confidence in the police service at a time when the Mahama administration has made restoring civic trust in state institutions a central pillar of its Resetting Ghana Agenda.