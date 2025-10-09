Mahama Names 18 Deputy Mission Heads Including Former Military Chief

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed 18 Deputy Heads of Mission to serve in Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad, with former Chief of Defence Staff General Thomas Oppong-Peprah and former presidential spokesperson Ben Dotsei Malor among the notable appointees receiving diplomatic assignments.

The appointments, announced in a letter from the Presidency, assign diplomatic officers to missions across multiple continents, including posts in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. The selection reflects a mix of military veterans, communications professionals, and experienced diplomats who will serve as second-in-command at their respective missions.

Ben Dotsei Malor receives assignment to the Ghana Embassy in the United States, returning to government service after previously serving as presidential spokesperson during Mahama’s first administration from 2013 to 2017. His communications expertise and familiarity with American politics make him well-suited for the high-profile Washington posting, where he’ll support Ghana’s diplomatic efforts with one of its most important bilateral partners.

General Thomas Oppong-Peprah’s diplomatic appointment marks a transition from military leadership to foreign service. Mahama dismissed Oppong-Peprah as Chief of Defence Staff in March 2025 along with other senior Ghana Armed Forces officers, ending his tenure leading the country’s military. The diplomatic posting represents a common practice of transitioning retired senior military officers into ambassadorial roles where their leadership experience and understanding of security issues prove valuable.

Oppong-Peprah was appointed Chief of Defence Staff in January 2024 by then-President Nana Akufo-Addo, serving just over a year in Ghana’s top military position before the change of government. During his relatively brief tenure, he navigated security challenges while leading the armed forces through a period that included national elections and the subsequent transition of power.

The appointments to 18 different countries demonstrate the breadth of Ghana’s diplomatic representation globally. Deputy Heads of Mission play crucial roles in embassy operations, often managing day-to-day activities, representing Ghana when ambassadors are unavailable, and maintaining relationships with host country officials and the diplomatic community.

George Harrison reportedly heads to the United Kingdom as Deputy Head of Mission, joining Ghana’s diplomatic efforts in London. The UK represents one of Ghana’s most important relationships given historical ties, the large Ghanaian diaspora community in Britain, and significant trade and investment connections between the two nations.

These Deputy Head of Mission appointments follow earlier ambassadorial nominations made by President Mahama in June 2025. That first wave of diplomatic appointments included actress Kalsoume Sinare as ambassador to Spain, former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive Kojo Bonsu designated for China, and Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso assigned to India, among others totaling 15 ambassadors, high commissioners, and consuls-general.

The staged approach to filling diplomatic positions allows the administration time to carefully consider candidates for both ambassador and deputy roles. While ambassadors require parliamentary approval before taking up their posts, the deputy positions follow different appointment procedures, enabling quicker deployment to missions abroad.

Deputy Heads of Mission typically hold the rank of Minister or Minister-Counsellor in diplomatic hierarchies. They assume charge of missions when ambassadors travel or during periods between ambassadorial appointments. Their experience managing embassy operations makes them valuable assets in Ghana’s foreign service structure.

The inclusion of former military personnel in diplomatic appointments reflects established practice across many countries. Military officers bring organizational skills, understanding of security matters, and experience navigating complex bureaucracies that translate well to diplomatic service. Their backgrounds prove particularly useful for missions in regions where security cooperation forms important parts of bilateral relationships.

Ben Dotsei Malor’s background in communications and media relations will serve Ghana’s interests in Washington, where managing public diplomacy and engaging with American media, think tanks, and policy communities represents crucial embassy functions. His previous government experience provides institutional knowledge that helps him hit the ground running in the diplomatic role.

The appointments span missions across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, reflecting Ghana’s global diplomatic footprint. Each posting carries unique responsibilities based on the bilateral relationship, regional dynamics, and specific issues requiring attention. Deputies must adapt quickly to their host countries while advancing Ghana’s interests effectively.

Professional diplomats in Ghana’s foreign service will work alongside these political appointees in embassy teams. The blend of career diplomats and appointees with diverse backgrounds aims to combine institutional expertise with fresh perspectives and connections to the current administration’s priorities and vision.

For appointees like General Oppong-Peprah, diplomatic service offers opportunities to continue serving Ghana in new capacities after military retirement. The transition from uniformed service to diplomatic representation allows experienced leaders to leverage their skills in different contexts while maintaining public service commitments.

The timing of these appointments, coming several months into Mahama’s term, suggests deliberate consideration in matching individuals to specific postings. Understanding each mission’s challenges and opportunities helps ensure appointees possess appropriate qualifications and temperaments for their assigned locations.

Deputy Heads of Mission also play important roles during crises or emergencies affecting Ghanaian citizens abroad. Their presence ensures missions can respond effectively to consular emergencies, natural disasters, or other situations requiring immediate attention and coordination with host country authorities.

As these 18 deputies prepare to take up their postings, they’ll undergo briefings on Ghana’s foreign policy priorities, specific bilateral issues with host countries, and administrative procedures governing embassy operations. This preparation helps ensure they can effectively represent Ghana’s interests from day one in their new roles.

The appointments demonstrate President Mahama’s approach to building his foreign service team, balancing experience with loyalty and ensuring Ghana’s diplomatic missions have capable leadership at multiple levels. How effectively these deputies perform will influence Ghana’s diplomatic effectiveness and international relationships throughout this administration.