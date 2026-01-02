“Mahama Must Rule for Eight Years” — Prophet Uche Declares at Watch Night Service

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche of Reign House Chapel has declared that President John Dramani Mahama is destined to govern Ghana for a total of eight years.

Speaking at the church’s end-of-year Watch Night Service on December 31, 2025, Prophet Uche said the prophecy indicated that President Mahama would go beyond a single four-year term.

“Our father John Dramani Mahama must rule Ghana for eight years and not four years,” the prophet stated, attributing the revelation to a divine spiritual encounter.

Prophet Uche, who is widely regarded as a spiritual protégé of Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, said the prophecy was not new to his inner circle. According to him, he shared the revelation privately several months earlier, long before making it public at the church service.