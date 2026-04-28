Mahama, ministers cut sod for key infrastructure upgrade at AIA

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, on Monday, April 27, 2026, joined the President, John Mahama; his sector minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe; foreign affairs minister, Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa; and other ministers of state at the Accra International Airport for the sod-cutting ceremony marking the commencement of a critical infrastructure project: the construction of a concourse to seamlessly link Terminals 2 and 3.

This strategic development will significantly enhance operational efficiency at the premier aviation hub, ensuring faster connections, smoother passenger transfers, and an improved travel experience for all who pass through our nation’s gateway.

Under the leadership of President Mahama, the government, through the Ministry of Transport, remains resolute in its commitment to delivering modern, world-class infra.

This has set in motion a major infrastructure expansion aimed at easing congestion and strengthening Ghana’s position as a leading aviation hub in West Africa.

President Mahama underscored that the project goes beyond symbolism, describing it as a strategic investment in efficiency, passenger experience, and the long-term economic future of the country.

He noted that the steady rise in passenger traffic from 1.8 million in 2022 to 2.5 million in 2025 reflects Ghana’s growing connectivity and increasing appeal as a travel destination.

While acknowledging the progress, President Mahama pointed to rising operational pressures, particularly during peak hours, where congestion continues to affect key airport services. He stressed that urgent interventions were necessary to prevent further strain on efficiency and service delivery.