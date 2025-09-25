Mahama Meets UN Chief at General Assembly

President John Dramani Mahama held bilateral discussions with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to multilateral cooperation under the ResettingGhana Agenda.

The meeting addressed Ghana’s strategic partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and explored expanded collaboration opportunities aligned with the administration’s national development framework. Mahama emphasized Ghana’s continued engagement with UN agencies to support economic recovery and sustainable development initiatives.

“Ghana and the UNDP will continue to collaborate in line with the #ResettingGhana Agenda,” Mahama announced through his official social media platforms following the engagement with the UN Secretary-General.

The discussions occurred as world leaders gathered for the high-stakes General Assembly week, with Guterres warning that the global community faces turbulent and uncharted waters amid widening geopolitical divides. Ghana’s diplomatic engagement reflects the country’s strategic positioning within multilateral frameworks to address national development challenges.

President Mahama’s participation in the General Assembly includes scheduled bilateral meetings with world leaders, the President of the Rockefeller Foundation, and representatives from the United States-Africa Chamber of Commerce. His comprehensive diplomatic agenda demonstrates Ghana’s proactive approach to international partnership building under the new administration.

The ResettingGhana Agenda represents the administration’s comprehensive framework for national transformation, encompassing economic recovery, governance reforms, and sustainable development objectives. The initiative seeks to reposition Ghana as a leading voice in African affairs while strengthening international partnerships for development financing and technical cooperation.

Separately, Ghana achieved a significant diplomatic milestone through the signing of a Political Consultations Agreement with Norway during the same UN General Assembly session. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Norway’s Minister for International Development Åsmund Grøver Aukrust formalized the bilateral accord, establishing expanded cooperation in oil and gas, trade facilitation, artificial intelligence, and maritime security.

The Ghana-Norway agreement addresses regional security challenges across the Sahel and West Africa, with both nations committed to revitalizing the Accra Initiative. Ghana advocated for enhanced international support beyond financial contributions, emphasizing technical assistance, equipment provision, and broader multilateral engagement to combat regional threats effectively.

Norway reaffirmed support for Ghana’s peacekeeping capabilities through continued partnership with the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC). The collaboration extends to intelligence sharing provisions addressing transnational security threats affecting both the Gulf of Guinea and international maritime security concerns.

The Political Consultations Agreement establishes joint global leadership as both countries serve as Co-Chairs of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy. This partnership positions Ghana and Norway to influence international ocean governance policies while advancing sustainable maritime resource management practices.

Economic cooperation opportunities include Norwegian expertise in offshore energy development supporting Ghana’s petroleum sector expansion, alongside advanced maritime technology and sustainable fishing practices aligned with Ghana’s blue economy development agenda.

The diplomatic engagements underscore President Mahama’s strategy to diversify Ghana’s international partnerships while accessing advanced technology and investment capital from strategic partners. The multilateral approach complements domestic policy initiatives under the ResettingGhana framework.

Both the UN Secretary-General meeting and the Norway agreement represent Ghana’s enhanced diplomatic profile during the 80th General Assembly session, positioning the country as an active contributor to global governance and regional security frameworks.