Mahama Meets Olam Leadership to Discuss Food Security in Singapore

President John Mahama and Cabinet members held discussions with senior executives from Olam Agri and Olam Food Ingredients during an official visit to Singapore last week.

The meeting at Olam’s headquarters brought together the President’s delegation and key company officials, including Group Co-Founder and CEO Sunny Verghese. The discussions centered on enhancing Ghana’s food security and broader socioeconomic development.

Olam representatives included Group Operating Officer Neelamani Muthukumar, Global Head of Processing Saurabh Mehra, Ghana Country Head Baibhav Biswas, and Ghana Head of Finance Raghav Mandhana. The gathering reinforced the company’s commitment to working with Ghana’s public sector.

Since establishing operations in Ghana in 1994, Olam Agri has transformed from a trading company into a comprehensive food processing operation. The company now handles sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution across Ghana and West Africa.

The firm’s primary Ghanaian operations focus on grains and rice production. Its flour milling facility ranks among the country’s most advanced, supplying wheat flour to industrial bakeries, small businesses, and households nationwide.

Olam Agri is currently developing Ghana’s first pasta production facility. The new plant is designed to meet the entire country’s pasta consumption requirements once operational.

In rice production, the company has established itself as a major player in the local value chain. Its Mama Gold Jasmine rice brand has become one of Ghana’s leading locally-produced rice products.

The company works with more than 4,000 local farmers through strategic partnerships. Multiple processing units operate across key rice-producing regions, contributing to national food security and rural economic growth.

Approximately 95 percent of Olam Agri’s workforce consists of Ghanaian employees. The Top Employer Institute recognized the company as an employer of choice for the fourth consecutive year in 2024.

Company officials emphasized their collaborative approach with governments, communities, customers, and farming partners to support African agricultural development while aligning growth strategies with continental needs.