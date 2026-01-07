Mahama Marks One Year in Office with Thanksgiving Service

President John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to mark one year in office today, January 7, with a non denominational thanksgiving service at the forecourt of Jubilee House in Accra.

The ceremony, scheduled for 8:00 a.m., is expected to bring together religious leaders, senior state officials, members of the diplomatic community and guests. Organised under the theme Resetting. Rebuilding. Renewing., the service forms part of activities commemorating the administration’s first anniversary since returning to power.

The event is intended to offer prayers of gratitude and reflect on the government’s direction as it enters its second year. According to the presidency, the gathering aims to express gratitude for national stability over the past year while reaffirming the administration’s commitment to renewal and inclusive governance.

President Mahama was elected in the December 7, 2024, general election after securing 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55 percent of valid votes cast. His closest contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), obtained 4,657,304 votes, accounting for 41.61 percent. At the time the Electoral Commission declared the results, 11,191,422 valid votes had been recorded from 267 out of 276 constituencies. Ghana’s registered voter population stood at 18,774,159, with a voter turnout of approximately 60.9 percent.

The 2024 election marked President Mahama’s return to the presidency, having previously served a full term from 2012 to 2016. He was sworn in on January 7, 2025, marking the beginning of his new term in office following a closely contested election. His return to office came after eight years out of power, during which the NPP held the presidency under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

In his New Year message delivered on January 1, 2026, President Mahama assured Ghanaians that the country is steadily emerging from the economic and social hardships it faced a year ago, declaring that Ghana is rising again after 12 months of reforms and prudent economic management. The president noted that the nation has begun to regain stability, confidence and hope.

The president called on Ghanaians to rise above partisan politics and embrace a shared national identity, stressing that national progress depends on unity, mutual respect and collective nation building rather than political division. He also highlighted the impact of the government’s internationally acclaimed Reset Agenda, saying it is restoring public confidence in Ghana’s democratic system while deepening accountability, transparency and good governance.

Looking ahead, President Mahama unveiled an ambitious roadmap for 2026, signaling an acceleration of reforms and development programmes aimed at strengthening social protection, transforming the economy and consolidating democratic governance. According to the president, the combined focus on recovery, unity, accountability and reform reflects his administration’s commitment to building a more resilient, inclusive and prosperous Ghana.

The thanksgiving service today marks a significant moment of reflection for the Mahama administration as it transitions into its second year in office. No further details about additional activities were immediately available from the presidency.

President Mahama previously held a National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on January 12, 2025, attended by members of the National Democratic Congress as well as members of the general public. That colourful event featured performances by gospel artistes and musical groups and followed a similar event held with the Muslim community on January 10, 2025.

The National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service is an initiative promised by President Mahama, which will be held annually as a means of thanking God for the lives of the people of Ghana and for giving him another opportunity to serve as president.