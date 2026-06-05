Mahama lays wreath, tours Belagro on Belarus visit

President John Dramani Mahama began his state visit to Belarus on Friday, June 5, laying a wreath at Minsk’s Victory Monument and touring the Belagro 2026 exhibition to advance Ghana’s agricultural modernisation push.

Belarusian officials welcomed the Ghanaian leader at the start of the trip, which comes at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko. The wreath-laying honoured Soviet Army soldiers and Belarusian partisans who died during the Second World War. Ghana’s Ambassador to Russia, Dr. Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah, joined the ceremony alongside Minsk city officials.

Mahama later toured Belagro 2026, where he inspected agricultural, mining and industrial equipment including tractors, fertiliser machinery and heavy-duty haul trucks. The President said the trip supports Ghana’s plan to modernise farming by drawing on Belarusian technology and experience.

The exhibition stop carries commercial weight. In March, Belarus proposed supplying Ghana with about 3,000 units of agricultural machinery, among them tractors, seeders and ploughs, together with service centres and training for local specialists.

The visit’s centrepiece is a round of bilateral talks between Mahama and Lukashenko, followed by an expanded session involving ministers and senior officials from both countries. Discussions are expected to cover agriculture, education and trade. Officials anticipate the signing of at least four agreements, including a visa waiver for diplomatic and official passport holders and the creation of an intergovernmental trade commission.

Mahama is scheduled to travel onward to Brest to tour a major dairy and baby food processing facility, visit the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial Complex, and stop at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. He is expected to return to Accra on Tuesday, June 9.