Mahama Launches US$50M FinTech Fund, Swears In Cyber Security Committee

President John Dramani Mahama inaugurated an 18-member Joint Cyber Security Committee and announced a $50 million FinTech Growth Fund on Wednesday as Ghana kicked off its 2025 National Cyber Security Awareness Month with ambitious plans to build what he called “a digital society that is connected and protected.”

Speaking at Burma Camp during the launch ceremony themed “Building a Safe, Informed and Accountable Digital Space,” Mahama described cybersecurity as fundamental to his administration’s economic agenda, linking it directly to signature initiatives like the 24-Hour Economy policy and the 1 Million Coders Program.

The President warned that cybercrime’s impact extends beyond financial losses to include job destruction, eroded trust, and in extreme cases, loss of life. His comments came as global data shows 20% of cyber incidents target the financial sector, with losses exceeding $12 billion annually.

“Digitalisation is real,” Mahama told attendees. “It shapes how our farmers access weather updates, how students learn, how businesses expand beyond borders, and how government delivers services. But the same tools that empower us can also be exploited—to steal identities, disrupt economies, or compromise critical infrastructure.”

The newly inaugurated Joint Cyber Security Committee (JCC) brings together representatives from intelligence and security agencies to work with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in coordinating responses to cyber threats. The 18-member committee was sworn in at the Burma Camp ceremony. This marks a reconstitution of the committee, which was originally established in 2022 but is now being expanded under the current administration.

Perhaps the announcement generating most buzz was the $50 million FinTech Growth Fund. Under the Reset Ghana Agenda’s FinTech Growth Initiative, the fund aims to support indigenous startups building homegrown digital finance solutions. According to Mahama, the support will enable Ghanaian innovators to compete in the rapidly evolving fintech space.

The fund represents a significant vote of confidence in Ghana’s technology sector, though details about application processes, eligibility criteria, and disbursement timelines weren’t immediately provided.

Mahama also outlined three other digital initiatives forming his administration’s technology push. The 1 Million Coders Program targets training in coding, data analytics, software engineering, and cybersecurity. A Data Jobs Initiative plans to establish regional ICT hubs while redeveloping the Dawa ICT Park into what officials describe as “a global centre of excellence.” And the 24-Hour Economy policy, Mahama stressed, requires secure round-the-clock systems anchored in strong cybersecurity protocols.

On the international front, the President announced Ghana will ratify and sign the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime in October, providing new tools for investigating cyber attacks, prosecuting offenders, and protecting critical infrastructure. This adds to Ghana’s existing commitments under the Malabo and Budapest Conventions on cybercrime.

“Cybercrime knows no borders,” Mahama emphasized. “A hacker halfway across the world can compromise our systems in seconds. Ghana cannot act alone; we must act together with the world.”

The President also issued a stern warning to perpetrators of romance scams. Both Ghanaians and foreigners involved in such activities would be handed over to international partners for prosecution, he cautioned. Ghana has faced international scrutiny over online fraud schemes, particularly romance scams targeting victims in Western countries.

Mahama’s emphasis on cybersecurity reflects growing recognition that Ghana’s digital ambitions—from mobile money expansion to government digitization—require robust security foundations. Mobile money transactions alone process billions of cedis monthly, making Ghana’s financial technology infrastructure an attractive target for cybercriminals.

The month-long awareness campaign will focus on combating misinformation, disinformation, and deepfake manipulation while promoting responsible digital platform use by citizens and institutions. School curricula updates, community training programs, and public campaigns are planned to reach Ghanaians “from the classroom to the marketplace,” according to the President.

Mahama framed cybersecurity as a shared national responsibility rather than government’s duty alone. He called on businesses to invest in data protection and cyber resilience, urged civil society to educate and advocate, and reminded citizens to stay informed and vigilant online.

“Digitalisation without security is unsustainable,” he declared. “Innovation without responsibility is dangerous. And opportunity without inclusion is unjust. What we seek to build is not just a digital economy, but a digital society—a Ghana that empowers its youth, supports its businesses, and secures its cyberspace for all.”

The ambitious agenda raises practical questions about implementation. While the $50 million FinTech fund sounds substantial, it must stretch across multiple years and potentially hundreds of startups. The 1 Million Coders Program represents a massive training undertaking requiring instructors, infrastructure, and industry partnerships. And making the 24-Hour Economy secure requires not just protocols but enforcement mechanisms.

The Joint Cyber Security Committee’s effectiveness will depend on how well Ghana’s various security agencies coordinate—historically a challenge across government institutions. And international convention commitments require domestic legislation and enforcement capacity that takes time to build.

For now, though, Mahama has signaled that his administration views cybersecurity as central rather than peripheral to Ghana’s development strategy. Whether the announced initiatives translate into the “safe, informed and accountable digital space” envisioned in this year’s awareness month theme will become apparent in coming months.

Ghana has joined the rest of the world to mark National Cyber Security Awareness Month, a program dedicated to building a safe, informed, and accountable digital space. What distinguishes this year’s launch is the scale of commitments announced—from the FinTech fund to the UN convention ratification to the committee inauguration.

As Ghana continues its digital transformation journey, the President’s message was clear: security can’t be an afterthought. It must be built into systems from the start, backed by international cooperation, supported by public awareness, and protected by coordinated government action.