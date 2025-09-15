Mahama Launches Ho-Denu Road Revival After Decade of Neglect

President John Dramani Mahama will break ground Tuesday for the reconstruction of the 100-kilometer Ho-Denu road, ending more than a decade of deterioration that forced traders onto longer, congested routes and undermined regional commerce.

The ceremony marks the official start of a project designed to restore one of Ghana’s most important trade corridors connecting inland commercial centers to the border town of Aflao and neighboring Togo. The road’s collapse into disrepair had diverted traffic to the longer Accra-Aflao route, increasing transport costs and delivery times.

The reconstruction, part of President Mahama’s ‘Big Push’ Agenda, is expected to be completed in 2027, according to official statements. The project aims to re-establish the Ho-Denu corridor as the preferred route for cross-border trade between Ghana and Togo.

Ghanaian construction firm First Sky has been awarded the contract for the integrated development initiative. Beyond roadworks, the project includes provisions for improved utilities, markets, and upgraded health facilities across six constituencies: Ketu South, Ketu North, Akatsi North, Agortime Kpetoe, Adaklu, and Ho Central.

First Sky Construction Limited has already resumed work on related infrastructure, including the 10.5-kilometer Ho bypass dual carriage road in the Ho metropolis, following design readiness announcements by Roads Minister Kwame Agbodza.

The corridor once served as a vital artery linking traders from Kumasi, Koforidua, and other inland commercial hubs to international markets through Aflao. Its restoration is expected to reduce transport costs, improve market access for Ghanaian businesses, and strengthen regional trade relationships.

For the Volta Region, the project signals renewed government commitment to addressing infrastructure gaps that have constrained economic competitiveness. Local communities anticipate direct benefits through job creation during construction and improved business opportunities once completed.

The reconstruction addresses broader economic implications beyond regional connectivity. The road is expected to divert traffic coming from Accra to Aflao, off the inner roads of the regional capital when completed, reducing congestion in Ho and improving traffic flow.

Agriculture, tourism, and small-scale manufacturing sectors are expected to benefit from restored transport links. The improved logistics network should facilitate movement of goods and people while reducing operational costs for businesses operating along the corridor.

The project forms part of Mahama’s broader infrastructure agenda. From 2026, the President has announced plans to implement 10 kilometers of roads and drains per constituency nationwide, representing a significant expansion of road infrastructure development.

Recent infrastructure initiatives under the current administration include announced plans to dualize the Accra-Cape Coast-Takoradi highway to boost tourism and reduce road crashes, demonstrating comprehensive approach to national road network improvement.

The Ho-Denu project underscores the critical role of transport infrastructure in economic development. Poor road conditions had effectively severed connections between productive regions and international markets, limiting Ghana’s participation in regional trade networks.

Border communities and trading centers along the route expect the reconstruction to revive economic activity that declined during years of road deterioration. Improved connectivity should facilitate cross-border commerce and strengthen Ghana’s position in West African trade.

The groundbreaking ceremony represents both economic and political significance for the Volta Region, where infrastructure development has been a longstanding priority. The project demonstrates government response to regional development needs and business community demands for improved transport networks.

Completion by 2027 would restore the Ho-Denu corridor’s historical role as a primary trade route, potentially reshaping regional commerce patterns and strengthening economic ties between Ghana and neighboring countries.