Mahama Launches Africa’s Largest Industrial Park Tomorrow

President John Dramani Mahama will tomorrow unveil what’s being positioned as Africa’s largest Free Zones Industrial Park, a $1.5 billion economic zone that promises to reshape Ghana’s manufacturing landscape and create over 60,000 jobs.

The Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone (GCSEZ), sprawling across 21,000 acres in the Central Region, represents a bold pivot toward export-oriented industrialization under the African Continental Free Trade Area. It’s designed as a complete manufacturing ecosystem covering agro-processing, logistics and export services, with infrastructure that integrates renewable energy, digital connectivity and strategic port access.

Ahead of tomorrow’s official launch, government officials and private sector leaders gathered today at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra for an investor briefing. The event drew Speaker of Parliament Alban S.K. Bagbin, Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy Goosie Tanoh, and business heavyweight Dr Sam Jonah, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital.

The project falls under the Ghana Free Zones Authority with backing from the AfCFTA Secretariat, forming a cornerstone of the government’s 24-Hour Economy Agenda. That policy framework aims to expand round-the-clock industrial productivity across multiple sectors, and this massive park provides the physical infrastructure to make it happen.

Kwame Asare Obeng, the Gomoa Central MP whose constituency hosts the zone, described it as a departure from traditional industrial models. “This is a complete ecosystem where sustainability and profitability thrive together,” he said, emphasizing the renewable energy setup that should deliver some of the region’s lowest operational costs.

The zone’s location offers access to multiple ports and sits along the Lagos–Abidjan Corridor, positioning it as a potential manufacturing gateway for West African trade. Road networks, utilities, warehousing facilities and digital infrastructure have been integrated from the ground up to support long-term production and regional export capacity.

Ghana has historically relied on imports for manufactured goods, but officials see this park as a structural shift toward building domestic production capabilities that can compete internationally. Whether the zone attracts the kind of sustained foreign and local investment needed to justify its $1.5 billion price tag will depend largely on how competitive those operational costs prove to be and how smoothly the infrastructure functions once companies begin operations.

Other dignitaries at today’s briefing included Krobo Edusei Jnr., Executive Chairman of Safebond Africa Investment Group; Albert Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association; and representatives from various industrial sectors eyeing potential expansion into the zone.

The Tuesday launch is expected to include a site tour and formal commissioning of initial facilities.