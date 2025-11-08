Mahama Launches 200MWp Solar Park for Industrial Transformation

President John Dramani Mahama has declared Ghana’s readiness to lead Africa’s industrial transformation through clean energy as he broke ground Thursday for the construction of a 200 megawatt peak (MWp) solar facility at Agortor in the Dawa Industrial Enclave, Greater Accra Region.

The project, executed by Solar for Industries Limited, a subsidiary of LMI Holdings Limited, marks what officials describe as a defining moment in Ghana’s transition toward renewable energy driven industrialization. The facility has been named the Norbert Anku Solar Park in honour of the late Norbert Cormla Djampos Anku, who passed away in 2023 and was a passionate advocate for solar power generation in industrial applications.

The development will unfold in two phases. The first 100MWp capacity, representing approximately 2 percent of Ghana’s total power supply, is scheduled for completion by December 2026. The second 100MWp phase will follow within nine months. Upon full completion, the installation is expected to expand to 1,000MWp by 2032, making it the largest private utility scale solar project in sub-Saharan Africa outside South Africa.

President Mahama characterized the initiative as central to Ghana’s clean industrial revolution, linking it directly to national sustainability efforts including the Blue Water Guards, the Tree for Life Reforestation Programme, and the Clean Ghana Campaign. He emphasized that the project represents more than infrastructure development.

The facility will supply electricity to the Enclave Power Company network serving industrial clients rather than feeding into the national grid. This design allows for stable, dedicated power delivery to manufacturing and export operations within the enclave. Industries receiving power from the solar park will benefit from a 10 percent discount on their electricity costs, according to Kojo Aduhene, Chief Executive Officer of Quarm Investments.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, described the occasion as marking a new chapter in Ghana’s energy and economic history. He called it a great moment in the annals of the nation, symbolizing light and progress. George praised President Mahama’s leadership, noting that like God who created light out of darkness, the President is ushering Ghana into an era of energy driven transformation.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing digitalization, industrial expansion, and sustainable energy integration. He stated that the project’s completion will enhance productivity and attract additional investment into Ghana’s industrial enclaves.

President Mahama stressed that the initiative aligns with the government’s 24 Hour Economy and Industrial Recovery Programme. He explained that when operational, the solar park will enable factories, cold storage facilities, digital hubs, and export plants to operate efficiently day and night without power interruptions or prohibitive energy costs.

The President noted that global trade regulations are evolving rapidly, with mechanisms like the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism now penalizing exports from countries with high carbon footprints. He argued that investing in solar powered industrial parks today protects Ghanaian jobs, maintains market access, and positions the country’s industries to compete confidently under the African Continental Free Trade Area and other international trade agreements.

Project implementing partners include the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank, Enclave Power Company, John Murphy Construction, China International Water and Electric Corporation, and SgurrEnergy. The collaboration demonstrates what President Mahama described as the potential when public vision aligns with private enterprise.

The President expressed confidence that such initiatives are already transforming Ghana. He emphasized that the Solar for Industries project is not merely a power plant but a message that Ghana is prepared to lead the next phase of Africa’s industrial renaissance, energized by the sun, propelled by innovation, and sustained by collective determination.

In his remarks, President Mahama articulated a vision grounded in three pillars: energy sovereignty, sustainability, and security of supply. He described the project as supporting a broader environmental agenda while demonstrating Ghana’s openness for business and its commitment to creating opportunities that generate multiple benefits across sectors.

When operational, the Dawa Solar Park is expected to power industries within the enclave while significantly reducing Ghana’s carbon footprint. The facility will strengthen the country’s energy security and reinforce its position as a regional leader in renewable industrial power generation.

The groundbreaking ceremony represents a concrete step toward realizing the government’s Reset agenda, which pledges to make energy the catalyst for inclusive industrialization. President Mahama challenged project partners to build the installation with integrity, speed, and purpose, so that when commissioned, all stakeholders can declare with pride that it marks the dawn of Ghana’s clean industrial revolution.

The solar park positions Ghana at the forefront of a continental shift toward sustainable manufacturing. As African nations compete to attract foreign investment and integrate into global value chains, renewable energy infrastructure is becoming a prerequisite rather than an optional enhancement. Ghana’s approach of dedicating solar generation directly to industrial zones offers a model that could be replicated across the region.