Mahama Joins West African Leaders in Abuja for Crucial ECOWAS Talks

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, to participate in the 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for Sunday, December 14, 2025, at the Presidential Villa.

The high-level summit will bring together leaders of the West African sub-region for deliberations on key regional priorities, including political stability, security cooperation and economic integration. A major highlight of the meeting will be a Special Debate on the Future of the ECOWAS Community, as member states assess the bloc’s strategic direction amid evolving regional and global challenges.

President Mahama is expected to take part in a closed-door session focusing on regional security concerns, mediation efforts, and initiatives aimed at deepening economic integration among ECOWAS member states. These discussions are expected to shape policy decisions and reforms within the Community.

Key agenda items for the summit include discussions on the future of ECOWAS, the presentation of the 2025 Annual Report on the State of the Community, updates on regional security and mediation initiatives, progress on the political transition in Guinea, and a review of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS).

The summit will conclude with the adoption of a final communiqué outlining agreed decisions and policy directions, followed by a joint press conference by ECOWAS leaders.