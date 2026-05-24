Mahama: IMF exit is work in progress, not a party

President John Dramani Mahama has used his ongoing “Resetting Ghana” tour to deliver a frank assessment of the country’s economic position, declaring that Ghana’s conclusion of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme does not warrant celebration and that deeper reform work remains ahead.

Speaking at a citizens’ engagement in the Savannah Region on Saturday, May 23, President Mahama disclosed that Ghana had successfully completed the final IMF review mission, with the last tranche of $380 million now awaiting board approval for disbursement.

The three-year ECF arrangement, which began in May 2023, officially concluded on May 15, 2026, after all six scheduled reviews were completed. Ghana has subsequently requested a new 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), a non-financing IMF framework that supports policy implementation without constituting a new bailout.

IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, Dr. Ruben Atoyan, confirmed that Ghana will have access to the final tranche immediately after IMF Board approval, expected on July 27, 2026.

Mahama drew a pointed contrast with how previous administrations have marked IMF exits. “We are not going to have a kenkey party because we believe that it is still a work in progress,” he said, adding that unlike those who held celebrations on leaving the fund, his administration recognises that the economy still requires substantial attention. He also expressed hope that the current programme would be the last time Ghana approaches the IMF for a bailout, calling on the country to manage its affairs without “going cap in hand begging anybody.”

The President revealed that when his administration took office, all agreed performance indicators under the programme had fallen off track, placing it in danger of derailment, and that corrective measures were required to stabilise the programme before it could be brought to a successful conclusion.

Mahama also announced that Ghana’s economy has grown from approximately $80 billion at the start of his administration to $114 billion, moving the country from the 11th to the 8th largest economy in Africa.

The Savannah Region leg of the tour also featured concrete commitments from ministers. The President commissioned the Yamoransa Model ICT Lab in Damongo, linking it to the government’s B-STEM education agenda. Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu assured students that no school would face food supply disruptions. The Roads Minister acknowledged that some of the over 100 road projects on record in the region had been abandoned and called on contractors to return to site, promising payment security under the Mahama administration.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak confirmed that medical examination results for over 105,000 security services applicants would be released next week, with the President having intervened to double the recruitment intake.