Mahama: I Would Arrest All ORAL Suspects If I Had My Way

The President appeals for public patience on corruption prosecutions, citing separation of powers, while disclosing he has asked the Chief Justice to fast-track cases.

President John Dramani Mahama has made his most candid remarks yet on the pace of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), telling supporters that he would arrest all suspects immediately if Ghana operated outside the constitutional framework, while urging patience as the cases work through the courts.

Speaking during his Resetting Ghana Tour in the Eastern Region over the weekend, Mahama acknowledged public frustration with the slow pace of ORAL prosecutions and said he shares that frustration personally. He revealed that he has already engaged the Chief Justice to ensure the cases are handled more expeditiously.

“I want the cases to be fast-tracked, but I can’t force the judges to be fast about it. We have separation of powers. I am the executive, and they are the judiciary. We have spoken to the Chief Justice so that he will ensure that the cases are fast-tracked, so that whoever flouted the laws can be dealt with,” he said.

The President confirmed that approximately seven ORAL-related cases are already before the courts, with a further five or six likely to follow.

He invoked the memory of former head of state Jerry John Rawlings to contrast the democratic process with alternative approaches, while making clear his personal impatience with due process.

“We are running a democracy. If it were Rawlings’ PNDC, we would have just gone to arrest and jail them. But in a democratic government, you are innocent until proven guilty. If I had my way, I would have arrested all suspects in the ORAL cases. So I plead with you to have patience,” he told the gathering.

ORAL, launched in December 2024 shortly after Mahama assumed office, was designed as a central pillar of his administration’s anti-corruption agenda. The initiative examined 230 cases in total, with its committee projecting that 36 cases reviewed in detail could enable Ghana to retrieve as much as $20.49 billion in looted assets if recoveries prove successful.

In his 2026 State of the Nation Address, Mahama revealed that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had recovered over GH₵600 million and investigated 462 cases, with several prosecutions already underway.

The Attorney-General has separately laid a bill before Parliament to establish regional tribunals aimed at decentralising justice delivery and accelerating prosecution of complex corruption-related matters.

Despite the progress cited by government, ORAL has attracted criticism from within the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and from the opposition over the pace of accountability, with some observers noting that the initiative received less prominence in the 2026 State of the Nation Address than it did in 2025.