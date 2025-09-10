Mahama Holds First Presidential Media Encounter Since Re-Election

President John Dramani Mahama held his first presidential media engagement Wednesday evening since returning to office in January, addressing journalists on policy progress and pressing national challenges eight months into his second term.

The encounter, held at the Jubilee House at 8:00 p.m., provided accredited journalists direct access to question the President on his administration’s “Resetting Ghana Agenda” and ongoing national issues, according to Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister for Government Communications.

The President was expected to provide comprehensive updates on several flagship initiatives, including his 24-hour economy policy which was officially launched in July 2025. The policy became operational on July 1 and was formally launched on July 2, 2025, representing a cornerstone of the administration’s economic transformation strategy.

The 24-hour economy initiative is described as “a deliberate policy to encourage and support businesses and public organisations to operate 24/7 in three shifts of eight hours to boost production, promote productivity and generate well-paying jobs” aimed at transforming Ghana into an import-substitution economy.

President Mahama has described the national strategy as including “inclusive growth, export expansion, job creation and structural transformation,” acknowledging that implementation faces challenges while expressing confidence in its success.

The media encounter comes as Ghana grapples with multiple pressing issues expected to dominate questioning. Security concerns in regions including Bawku in the Upper East and the President’s home Savannah Region have prompted some citizens to seek asylum in neighboring countries, according to recent reports.

The administration’s anti-corruption efforts are also expected to feature prominently, with journalists likely to press for updates on asset recovery initiatives and prosecutions of officials from previous administrations. The President campaigned heavily on fighting corruption and retrieving allegedly stolen state assets.

Illegal mining, known locally as “galamsey,” represents another critical challenge facing the administration. The environmental and economic impacts of unauthorized mining operations have become increasingly urgent policy priorities requiring immediate action.

The engagement was designed to “provide a platform for President Mahama to interact with the Ghanaian public, through the media, on pressing national issues, policies, ongoing projects, and his Resetting Ghana Agenda” according to official announcements.

Minister Kwakye Ofosu emphasized that the encounter would “provide journalists with a direct opportunity to question the President on his policy interventions, his ‘Resetting Ghana Agenda,’ and a range of urgent national issues.”

The media encounter represents President Mahama’s most comprehensive public accountability session since taking office on January 7, 2025, following his victory in the December 2024 elections. His administration has focused on what officials term “resetting” Ghana’s economic and governance trajectory after years of economic challenges.

The 24-hour economy program is “designed to transform and stimulate the private sector for job creation and create prosperity for all Ghanaians,” officials have stated, though implementation details and early results remain subjects of ongoing scrutiny.

The President’s second term began amid significant economic challenges inherited from the previous administration, including debt sustainability concerns and currency pressures that his campaign promised to address through comprehensive reforms.

Tuesday’s engagement allows journalists to assess progress on key campaign promises while holding the administration accountable for policy implementation during the crucial early months of the mandate. The format provides opportunities for follow-up questions on complex policy areas.

As Ghana approaches the midpoint of 2025, the media encounter offers critical insight into the administration’s priorities and progress toward achieving the economic transformation promised during the election campaign.

The President’s willingness to face comprehensive questioning demonstrates commitment to transparency and public accountability, though the substantive responses to challenging questions will determine the encounter’s ultimate value for democratic governance.