Mahama Headlines Major African Fintech Conference as Ghana Positions for Digital Leadership

President John Dramani Mahama will deliver the presidential keynote address at the 14th Africa Fintech Summit, signaling Ghana’s strategic push to establish itself as the continent’s premier fintech hub during a critical period of digital transformation.

The president, who was inaugurated for his second term on January 7, 2025, after previously serving from 2012 to 2017, will address delegates on October 9, 2025, at the Accra International Convention Centre as part of the three-day summit running from October 8-10.

The announcement comes as Ghana positions itself at the forefront of Africa’s digital economy revolution, with the government providing unprecedented support for the fintech sector. Earlier this year, President Mahama endorsed Solana blockchain technology as a key enabler of fintech growth and cryptocurrency adoption across Africa during the African Prosperity Dialogues Summit in Accra, demonstrating his administration’s progressive stance on financial technology innovation.

The Office of the President has issued formal endorsement for the summit, with Chief of Staff Julius Debrah stating that Ghana takes pride in hosting this pivotal event as a nation committed to fostering digital innovation and economic growth. The government’s backing reflects a broader strategy to transform Ghana into a 24-hour digital economy through various presidential initiatives.

Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Africa Fintech Summit, emphasized the timing’s significance, noting that the president’s participation comes during Ghana’s digital transformation phase when the country is showcasing its readiness for the digital future and openness to global fintech and investment partnerships.

The summit is expected to generate approximately $1.3 million in economic impact for Ghana, adding to the estimated $3 million per event in conference tourism impact that AFTS typically contributes to host economies. This economic benefit aligns with the summit’s track record of facilitating over $300 million in funding for African early-stage fintech startups since its 2018 launch.

The 2025 summit operates under the theme “From Africa to The World,” highlighting how African fintech startups are expanding globally and bringing battle-tested innovations to other continents. This theme resonates with President Mahama’s pan-African credentials, including his roles as former ECOWAS Commission Chairperson, former Chairperson of the African Union’s High-Level African Trade Committee, and instrumental contribution to establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area secretariat in Ghana.

The conference will bring together over 1,500 in-person attendees and 3,000 virtual participants from 65 countries, including startups, investors, regulators, and innovators. Programming encompasses keynotes, masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions, and closed-door roundtables, alongside the Alpha Expo Micro Accelerator and Pitch Competition for early-stage startups.

Major sponsors confirmed for the summit include VISA, Binance, Chevron, Flutterwave, Paystack, and Mukuru, while strategic partners encompass Ghana’s Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and the SME Finance Forum managed by the International Finance Corporation.

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has joined as a Strategic Partner, strengthening governmental support for the event and reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to digital innovation leadership across Africa.

The summit’s selection of Accra follows successful editions in Washington DC, Nairobi, Lusaka, Cape Town, Cairo, Addis Ababa, and Lagos, positioning Ghana within an elite group of African fintech hubs. The choice reflects growing recognition of Ghana’s emerging status as a regional financial technology center, supported by favorable regulatory environments and government initiatives promoting digital financial services.

President Mahama’s keynote address will provide strategic direction for aligning fintech ecosystem growth with Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, offering insights into policy frameworks supporting financial technology innovation and investment opportunities in the country’s expanding digital economy.

The conference programming includes networking receptions, an Excellence in Fintech Award Ceremony, VIP dinners, and ecosystem tours around Accra, providing comprehensive engagement opportunities for international delegates and local stakeholders.

Exhibition participants include HIZO, Yellowcard, Clapay SAS, Magmasend, and Koinkoin, representing diverse segments of the African fintech landscape from payments and remittances to cryptocurrency and digital banking solutions.

The summit’s hybrid format accommodates both in-person attendance at the Accra International Convention Centre and virtual participation from global delegates, maximizing reach and accessibility for stakeholders across different regions and time zones.

Ghana’s hosting of this prestigious fintech gathering reinforces the country’s strategic positioning as a gateway for investors seeking scale, innovation, and sustainable growth opportunities in Africa’s rapidly expanding digital financial services sector.

The presidential keynote represents a significant endorsement of Ghana’s fintech ambitions and demonstrates high-level government commitment to creating enabling environments for financial technology innovation and investment across the continent.