Mahama Halts 20% Transport Fare Hike, Promises Talks

Transport operators in Ghana have suspended a planned 20 per cent increment in commercial transport fares, following a direct intervention by President John Dramani Mahama, who telephoned yesterday’s stakeholder meeting from the United Kingdom to request a hold on the increase.

The fare increment, which had been scheduled to take effect on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, was unanimously agreed upon by transport unions citing a broad rise in operational costs across the sector.

David Kwame Mawunyo Agboado, National Public Relations Officer of both the Consent Drivers Association of Ghana and the Double Us Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators, disclosed the development to journalists yesterday.

“The purported 20 per cent was agreed by we, the transport operators, because what we use in charging fare or reducing fares — all have gained increment,” Mr Agboado explained. He cited increases in fuel, lubricants, spare parts, stationery and printing costs, as well as charges associated with DVLA documentation, insurance, roadworthy certificates, income tax and assembly stickers as the cumulative justification for the proposed hike.

He disclosed that transport operators were subsequently invited to a meeting with the Transport Minister, during which President Mahama called in personally. “The President phoned in and said he has an interest in transport fares, so we should suspend it, because he is not in the country. When he comes, he will call us for us to sit down and discuss further and see the way out,” Mr Agboado recounted.

He was, however, emphatic that the suspension does not amount to an outright cancellation. “Suspension does not mean it is totally off. No. When he comes and reveals things, and we still have the edge to increase, we will increase. But if with his intervention we should remain where we are, or even reduce it, we will do the same,” he stated.

On reports that some drivers had already begun charging the new fare, particularly along the 37-to-Osu route, Mr Agboado said the association moved swiftly to address the situation. “Even this morning, information from the 37 lorry station indicated that drivers commuting from 37 to Osu and its environs started charging the new fare, but we wrote to them and called them as well, that they should not charge the new fare,” he noted.

He appealed to all transport unions nationwide to honour the suspension in the spirit of national interest. “We are urging all the transport unions in Ghana that once we all agreed that we should wait for the President to come, let us do so, for us to have a better Ghana,” Mr Agboado urged.

President Mahama is expected to return to the country shortly, after which fresh consultations between government and transport operators are anticipated.

By Kingsley Asiedu