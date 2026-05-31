Mahama Hails Ghana As Global Economic Recovery Poster Boy

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana has become the world’s poster boy for economic recovery, telling diaspora Ghanaians that international lenders now urge other African nations to study its reforms.

Speaking to Ghanaians abroad, the President said officials at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank repeatedly point other African delegations toward Accra. He framed the turnaround as evidence that the country has reclaimed its standing.

Mahama said macroeconomic indicators were all moving in the right direction, and that many observers remained surprised at how quickly the gains arrived. “This is the time that we must be proud to be Ghanaian,” he told the gathering.

The optimism rests on a steep disinflation through 2025. The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) recorded inflation falling from about 23.5 percent in January 2025 to 5.4 percent by December, the lowest year end reading in years, while the economy grew 6.0 percent over the same period.

Momentum has cooled slightly in 2026. The GSS reported inflation rising to 3.4 percent in April from 3.2 percent in March, the first increase in sixteen months, driven mainly by higher fuel costs tied to conflict in the Middle East.

Ghana is also working to complete its IMF supported programme later this year. Analysts have cautioned that currency swings and climbing energy prices could test the recovery the President is now celebrating abroad.