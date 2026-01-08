Mahama Government Rejects Termination Calls, Affirms NLA-KGL Contract With Strategic Reviews

A former Head of Public Relations at the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, has launched a strong defence of the NLA–KGL licensing agreement, insisting that the deal remains intact and enjoys the full backing of President John Dramani Mahama’s government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Dr. Opoku said attempts by investigative outlet The Fourth Estate and its parent body, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), to push for the cancellation, termination or abrogation of the NLA–KGL contract had failed, stressing that government policy favours review and renegotiation—not cancellation.

According to him, the Mahama administration, acting in line with Article 36 of the 1992 Constitution on economic objectives, has deliberately chosen to protect indigenous private-sector participation while ensuring that state interests are safeguarded.

“The NLA–KGL deal shall stay, with reviews and renegotiations conducted in the interest of the State—particularly the NLA and the Ghana Revenue Authority—as well as KGL,” Dr. Opoku stated.

He dismissed claims by the Fourth Estate that their advocacy triggered the ongoing review of the agreement by the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, describing such assertions as a “u-turn” after what he termed a failed propaganda campaign.

Dr. Opoku explained that even before any petition was submitted to the Office of the President, the current NLA Board—acting within its mandate—had already formally written to the Attorney-General requesting an assessment and review of the KGL licensing agreement.

He further noted that the agreement itself provides for a mandatory review every three years, with negotiations expected to commence six months into the subsequent year. However, he said both NLA and KGL mutually agreed to bring the review forward to early 2026 to allow ample time for negotiations ahead of implementation in 2027.

“KGL, as a responsible corporate entity, fully supports the review process being undertaken by the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Justice, as it will bring finality to the unnecessary attacks on the deal,” he said.

Dr. Opoku added that KGL’s confidence stems from what he described as the company’s credibility and global standing, arguing that it has no reason to fear scrutiny or engage in public exchanges with critics.

“When you have credibility like KGL, you do not waste time, energy or resources responding to noise,” he stated.

He concluded by asserting that the review process does not amount to termination or cancellation of the agreement, and accused the Fourth Estate and MFWA of pursuing an agenda that had ultimately failed.

The statement was signed by Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, former Head of Public Relations at the National Lottery Authority.