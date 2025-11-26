Mahama Government Faces Criticism Over IGP Contract Extension Decision

President John Dramani Mahama’s approval of a two year contract extension for Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has sparked public criticism over apparent policy inconsistency, coming seven months after government suspended all post retirement contracts.

The extension, contained in a letter dated November 25, 2025, and signed by Secretary to the President Dr. Callistus Mahama, allows Yohuno to continue leading the Ghana Police Service beyond his statutory retirement age in December 2025. The decision takes effect from December 28, 2025, and was made following recommendations from the Police Council.

The presidency explained that the extension reflects the Council’s conviction that Yohuno’s continued leadership remains essential to sustaining ongoing reforms, strengthening operational effectiveness, and ensuring stability within the Ghana Police Service at a critical period. The letter indicated the IGP will continue discharging all duties and responsibilities attached to the office during the extended tenure.

However, the approval directly contradicts a government directive issued on April 2, 2025, which suspended post retirement contract appointments across the public service. That earlier memo, also signed by Dr. Mahama, stated that the grant of post retirement contract appointments to retired public service staff had been suspended with immediate effect.

The April directive specifically emphasized that all requests for such appointments would no longer be considered and urged public institutions to ensure strict compliance. The suspension initially earned government widespread applause from Ghanaians who viewed it as signaling meaningful change in public sector management.

Social commentator Kennedy Ocloo, known as a proponent of the current administration, expressed disappointment with the decision. He suggested the extension undermines government credibility and public trust, noting that announcing a ban on contract extensions in April only to grant one in November creates confusion about government’s actual policy position.

Agyemang Duah Kweku Jr., another social media commentator who has defended government actions, criticized what he described as inconsistencies that erode public confidence in elected officials. He questioned why authorities issue rules they do not enforce and take oaths they quickly break, describing the decision as one of the government’s cardinal mistakes regardless of any rationalization offered.

The criticism reflects broader public sentiment that government failed to uphold its own stated principles. Many Ghanaians expressed surprise that an administration promising to govern differently would make decisions contradicting its earlier policy pronouncements so visibly and quickly.

Yohuno was appointed IGP by President Mahama in consultation with the Council of State on March 13, 2025, and sworn in the following day, replacing Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. Before his appointment, he served as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, a role he assumed in July 2024 under former President Nana Akufo Addo.

The presidency has not publicly addressed questions about how the IGP extension squares with the April suspension of post retirement contracts. Government officials have not clarified whether police leadership positions fall under exceptions to the general policy or whether the directive has been effectively reversed.

The April directive did include some exemptions, with Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu later clarifying that academics remained exempt from the suspension. He explained that individuals in academia constitute rare breeds whose expertise the country needs to preserve for national development and capacity building.

Iddrisu noted that constitutional provisions capping retirement age at 60 years include exemptions for the academic community, reflecting recognition of unique demands within tertiary education. Universities can seek necessary approvals for retaining experienced faculty through their councils and other appropriate institutions.

However, no similar public exemption has been announced for law enforcement leadership positions. The silence on whether police leadership falls outside the April directive leaves questions about government’s interpretation and application of its own policy.

Former Deputy Defence Minister in the previous administration has separately criticized the proposed contract extension as potentially damaging morale within the police service. He described the situation as sorry state, though he did not elaborate on specific concerns about the IGP’s performance or leadership.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) General Secretary Thomas Musah Tanko had earlier called for engagement on the retirement contracts directive, arguing that retirees whose services remain needed should receive two year extensions or be engaged as consultants. He emphasized that retention ensures organizational memories transfer seamlessly in the absence of proper succession planning in civil service.

The controversy highlights tensions between campaign promises for change and practical governance decisions. Many Ghanaians who supported the current administration specifically because of pledges to govern differently now question whether those commitments will translate into consistent policy implementation.

Public confidence in political leadership depends significantly on perceived consistency between stated principles and actual decisions. When governments announce policies with strong language about strict compliance then make exceptions without clear justification, citizens often interpret such actions as arbitrary exercise of power rather than principled governance.

The IGP extension also raises questions about succession planning within critical security institutions. If the Police Council believes Yohuno’s continued leadership remains essential for ongoing reforms, it suggests concerns about whether adequate preparation occurred for leadership transition before his scheduled retirement.

Yohuno must formally confirm acceptance of the renewed appointment within three days of receiving notice. If accepted, the extension will keep him leading the Ghana Police Service through 2027, a period government describes as crucial for law enforcement stability and institutional restructuring.

The situation illustrates challenges governments face balancing general policy principles with specific institutional needs. While blanket bans on post retirement contracts aim to create space for younger professionals and reduce patronage, rigid application may sometimes conflict with continuity needs in specialized roles.

However, critics argue that if exceptions prove necessary, government should clearly articulate criteria justifying departures from stated policy rather than simply making ad hoc decisions that appear to undermine earlier pronouncements. Transparent exception processes would help maintain public confidence even when circumstances require flexibility.

The controversy surrounding the IGP extension may influence how Ghanaians evaluate government credibility on other policy commitments. Early actions by new administrations often set expectations that shape public reception of subsequent decisions throughout their tenure.

Whether the criticism translates into broader political consequences depends partly on how government responds to concerns about policy consistency. Acknowledging the apparent contradiction and explaining the reasoning behind the exception could help address some of the public disappointment expressed by supporters and critics alike.