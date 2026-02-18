Mahama Gives Chiefs a Direct Role in Ghana’s US$12 Billion Tree Crops Bet

President John Dramani Mahama opened Ghana’s first national tree crops investment summit on Tuesday with an explicit challenge to traditional authorities: stop being passive landowners and become active partners in an agricultural transformation that government believes can take the country from a two billion US dollar cocoa economy to a 12 billion US dollar diversified tree crop powerhouse within a decade.

Speaking at the maiden Ghana Tree Crops Investment Summit and Exhibition at the Accra International Conference Centre, President Mahama announced a plan to generate 12 billion US dollars annually from six priority crops, with each of rubber, coconut, mango, oil palm, cashew and shea targeted to produce an average of two billion US dollars in export earnings per year. The summit runs from February 17 to 20 under the theme “Sustainable Growth through Tree Crops Investment: Resetting and Building Ghana’s Green Economy.”

The President also announced that at least 60 percent of Ghana’s major tree crops will be processed locally each year, reversing decades of raw commodity export under a revised 200 million US dollar Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) programme. “In the 21st century, being the leading exporter of raw cocoa beans is not an accolade we should take pride in. We should take pride in being the leading exporter of manufactured cocoa products,” he said.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, delivering his address through Nkoranza Manhene Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, reinforced the land access argument that cuts across every aspect of the summit’s agenda. Traditional authorities, he noted, are custodians of over 80 percent of Ghana’s land, a responsibility that goes beyond customs and traditions and constitutes a duty to future generations. “Let us deliberately make land available for large-scale, responsible tree crop development,” he urged fellow chiefs.

The Asantehene also confronted the contradiction at the heart of Ghana’s agricultural ambitions: the country is simultaneously seeking to expand tree crop production while tolerating the illegal mining activities that are destroying the ecological foundation those crops depend on. He called on President Mahama to intensify the fight against illegal mining, describing it as an urgent precondition for the entire diversification agenda.

The summit’s opening carried a sombre dimension. President Mahama paid tribute to Ghanaian traders killed in a militant attack in Burkina Faso while purchasing tomatoes near the volatile Sahel region, extending condolences to bereaved families and confirming that the Ghana Armed Forces were coordinating medical evacuation for survivors. “We live in a dangerous sub-region,” he said, framing the attack as further evidence that Ghana must urgently reduce its dependence on cross-border procurement of crops it can grow at home.

The summit attracted international investors from Russia, India, the United Arab Emirates, Guinea and Vietnam, with Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa leading coordination of the foreign delegations. Investor engagement sessions are scheduled daily through February 20, with structured business-to-business matchmaking connecting global capital to specific value chains.

Whether the summit translates dialogue into capital deployment or joins Ghana’s long list of well-intentioned agricultural conversations will depend on the contractual commitments announced in the days ahead, and whether the land access, processing infrastructure and financing structures needed to execute the 12 billion US dollar vision are formalised before delegates return home.