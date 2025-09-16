Mahama Faces Credibility Crisis After Honeymoon Ends

IMANI analysis reveals approval plummeting from 70% to 45% as mass dismissals and scandals overshadow reform agenda

President John Mahama’s administration confronts mounting public discontent just six months into his second term, with comprehensive social media analysis revealing a dramatic erosion of goodwill that threatens his ambitious reform agenda.

The president’s approval ratings plummeted from 70% to 45% during his first six months in office, according to IMANI Africa’s latest Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election (PULSE) analysis, marking one of the steepest declines in recent Ghanaian political history.

The sentiment analysis, based on 22,000 online mentions reaching over 31 million users, shows that optimism has steadily eroded since Mahama’s January inauguration, when expectations soared following pledges of fiscal discipline, anti-corruption reforms, and economic diversification.

The president’s initial gestures toward prudent governance, including scaling down Independence Day celebrations and slashing official travel costs, generated early positive momentum for his “ResettingGhana” agenda. However, mounting controversies and perceived inconsistencies in governance have eroded the initial goodwill, according to the comprehensive assessment.

IMANI identified three critical areas driving public frustration: job creation failures, fiscal credibility concerns, and uneven justice delivery. The administration’s approach to employment generation has particularly damaged its standing, with mass dismissals of public sector workers creating anxiety among both civil servants and unemployed youth seeking opportunities.

“Instead of creating new opportunities, the government became defined by mass dismissals of public sector workers, stoking anxiety among both civil servants and unemployed youth,” the analysis found, highlighting how employment policy has become a defining liability rather than an asset.

The president’s fiscal credibility suffered a significant blow through what critics termed the “private jet scandal,” which created perceptions of hypocrisy that undermined earlier austerity measures. This controversy particularly damaged Mahama’s positioning as a leader committed to responsible spending and government accountability.

Justice delivery concerns center on what IMANI characterized as “uneven handling of corruption cases,” fueling perceptions of selective prosecutions that undermine confidence in institutional fairness. The administration’s approach to anti-corruption initiatives has generated criticism about political motivations rather than systematic reform.

The organization warned that unless the administration matches “rhetoric with delivery” and avoids contradictions while engaging youth and civil society with transparency, credibility will remain compromised. This assessment reflects broader concerns about the gap between campaign promises and governance reality.

Even positive policy initiatives including tax cuts, currency stabilization efforts, and new mining sector reforms are being overshadowed by governance controversies. By June, social media narratives had shifted from policy discussions to scandal coverage, including issues involving the U.S. Embassy and revelations within the National Service Scheme.

The PULSE analysis represents IMANI’s continuation of social media sentiment tracking that began during the 2024 election cycle. The methodology focuses on determining social media sentiment regarding political leadership and influential trends shaping public discourse, providing real-time insight into shifting public opinion.

Political analysts note that credibility challenges extend beyond individual controversies to fundamental questions about governance consistency. The administration’s handling of personnel decisions, particularly the mass dismissals, has created uncertainty about policy direction and employment security across the public sector.

The erosion of public confidence comes as Ghana faces significant economic challenges requiring sustained political stability and policy continuity. International observers have emphasized the importance of maintaining reform momentum while addressing legitimate governance concerns that could undermine development objectives.

IMANI’s recommendations include implementing transparent prosecution criteria, ensuring equal treatment of political actors across party lines, and renewing focus on job creation and youth engagement. These suggestions reflect recognition that the administration must address systemic concerns rather than individual controversies.

The think tank emphasized that “credibility remains the most valuable political currency in Ghana’s fast-moving political environment,” warning that failure to rebuild trust quickly could result in permanent damage to public confidence. This assessment highlights the urgency of the administration’s response to mounting criticisms.

Opposition political parties have seized on the analysis as validation of their criticisms, while NDC supporters argue that the administration needs more time to implement comprehensive reforms. However, the data-driven nature of IMANI’s assessment provides objective measurement of shifting public sentiment.

The president’s communication strategy faces pressure to address public concerns more effectively while demonstrating concrete progress on employment generation and governance reform. Political strategists note that successful recovery requires both policy adjustments and improved public messaging.

Looking ahead, the administration must navigate remaining months of 2025 while addressing the specific areas IMANI identified as driving discontent. Success in rebuilding credibility could determine the trajectory of Mahama’s second term and the NDC’s long-term political prospects.

The analysis reflects broader patterns in Ghanaian politics where initial honeymoon periods give way to more critical assessments based on governance performance rather than campaign promises. This transition represents a normal part of democratic accountability but requires careful management to maintain public support.

Industry experts suggest that the administration’s response to IMANI’s findings will indicate whether leadership recognizes the severity of credibility challenges and commits to addressing underlying concerns that drive public dissatisfaction.