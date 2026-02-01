Mahama Embarks on State Visit to Zambia

President John Dramani Mahama will undertake a three day State Visit to the Republic of Zambia from February 4 to 6, 2026, at the invitation of his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema. The First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, will accompany the President on the diplomatic mission.

During the visit, President Mahama will hold bilateral talks with President Hichilema on matters of mutual interest. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic relations, enhancing trade and investment cooperation, and exploring collaborative opportunities within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The talks represent an opportunity for both nations to deepen economic ties and explore new areas of partnership.

A key highlight of the visit will be an address to the National Assembly of Zambia. President Mahama is expected to share Ghana’s vision for a more integrated and prosperous Africa during his parliamentary address. The speech will likely outline his administration’s priorities for continental cooperation and economic development across African nations.

The Ghanaian leader will also meet with members of the Ghanaian community residing in Lusaka. This engagement provides an opportunity for President Mahama to interact with compatriots living and working in Zambia, hear their concerns, and update them on developments back home.

A Ghana Zambia Business Dialogue, co-chaired by Presidents Mahama and Hichilema, forms another central component of the visit. The dialogue will provide a platform for Ghana to showcase its digital technologies and fintech services to Zambian businesses and government institutions. This initiative aims to foster economic partnerships and knowledge exchange between the two countries, particularly in areas where Ghana has developed expertise.

Prior to the State Visit to Zambia, President Mahama will depart Accra on Sunday, February 1, 2026, for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The President accepted an invitation from His Highness the Ruler of the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit 2026, scheduled for February 2 to 4. The summit brings together world leaders, policymakers and experts to discuss global governance challenges and innovative solutions.

The President will be transported to Dubai on board a special aircraft provided by the Ruler of the UAE. The same aircraft will subsequently take him and his delegation to Zambia to commence the State Visit, demonstrating the logistical coordination between the two international engagements.

President Mahama’s State Visit to Zambia underscores his commitment to an Africa that is seamlessly connected through enhanced transport infrastructure, expanded trade linkages, and the free movement of people and goods. This vision aligns with broader continental aspirations for economic integration and cooperation.

The President remains a strong advocate for the accelerated implementation of AfCFTA, which he believes is critical to transforming African economies. He has consistently argued that the continental free trade agreement can create sustainable employment opportunities for Africa’s burgeoning youth population and position the continent competitively in the global economy.

The visit comes at a time when both Ghana and Zambia are pursuing economic reforms and seeking to strengthen their positions within regional and continental trade frameworks. President Hichilema, who assumed office on August 24, 2021, has similarly emphasized economic development and regional cooperation as priorities for his administration.

Ghana and Zambia maintain diplomatic relations dating back decades, but recent years have seen opportunities to deepen economic engagement beyond traditional diplomatic ties. Both nations are members of the Commonwealth and share common interests in promoting democracy, good governance and economic development across Africa.

The business dialogue component of the visit reflects a growing emphasis on practical economic cooperation rather than purely ceremonial state visits. By focusing on digital technologies and fintech services, Ghana aims to share expertise developed through its own digital transformation initiatives with Zambian counterparts.

The visit to the Ghanaian community in Lusaka continues a pattern established by President Mahama of engaging with diaspora populations during foreign trips. These interactions serve multiple purposes, including maintaining connections with citizens abroad and gathering insights about opportunities and challenges facing Ghanaians in foreign countries.