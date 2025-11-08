Mahama Earns Praise from NPP’s Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah for Sincere Fight Against Illegal Mining

The escalating challenge of illegal mining, or galamsey, has once again dominated national discussion — and many observers are now recognizing President John Dramani Mahama’s genuine commitment and proactive efforts to combat the menace.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, November 8, the New Patriotic Party’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, acknowledged that President Mahama has shown sincerity and determination in tackling galamsey, despite the complex nature of the problem.

“I believe in my heart that President Mahama genuinely wants to stop galamsey,” Ahiagbah stated, emphasizing that the issue requires a non-partisan, united national approach to achieve lasting results.

Ahiagbah noted that while illegal mining remains a deep-seated challenge, President Mahama’s establishment of national task forces such as the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) marked an important step in coordinating state efforts to safeguard the environment. He called for broader participation from local communities, traditional leaders, and civil society organizations to build on the foundation laid during Mahama’s tenure.

The recent confrontation between NAIMOS operatives and illegal miners at Bronikrom, near Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region, underscores the risks faced by frontline officers enforcing Mahama’s anti-galamsey directives. Reports indicate that the team came under violent attack after seizing weapons, vehicles, and other items from illegal operators.

The Minerals Commission and the Ministry of Lands have both condemned the attacks, reiterating government’s unwavering commitment to protecting Ghana’s natural resources — a vision that aligns with Mahama’s long-standing call for discipline, environmental protection, and law enforcement in the mining sector.

As illegal mining continues to threaten water bodies, farmlands, and communities, many analysts argue that Mahama’s inclusive and forward-looking approach — prioritizing national unity over political division — remains the most effective path toward ending galamsey once and for all.