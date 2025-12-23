Mahama Dismisses Claims He Owns Chain Homes Estate

President John Dramani Mahama has rejected long-standing claims that he owns the Chain Homes Estate in Accra, describing the narrative as false and disconnected from his family’s experience of moving into the community.

Speaking at a community gathering in the estate on December 23, Mahama said he arrived in Chain Homes not as an owner but as a tenant after struggling to secure accommodation elsewhere. He recounted how the property was identified through Chain Homes after a private owner made it available for rent.

“We were looking for a place to rent and we didn’t get,” he told residents. “Finally, they said there’s a place at Chain Homes, so we came to check.”

Mahama said his family had limited options at the time, explaining how the decision to move into the estate was made. “She said, ‘We have no choice anyway. It’s not about whether we like it, we’ll take it,'” he recalled, referencing his wife Lordina’s response to the property.

The president dismissed suggestions that the estate belongs to him, using sarcasm to highlight what he called the absurdity of the claim. “They say it’s Mahama’s estate, so all of you who bought houses here bought them illegally,” he said. “You should have paid the money to me.”

Mahama’s remarks came amid persistent rumors linking him to ownership of the gated community located near Burma Camp. He said his comments were meant to clarify the record and reaffirm his status as a resident, not a proprietor.

The president shared personal details of how his family settled in Chain Homes, saying the move was shaped by chance encounters and neighborly acceptance rather than privilege. Addressing residents, Mahama said his introduction to the estate came through individuals he already knew, including former colleagues and schoolmates.

“The first person I met that I knew was Paul,” he said. “He came to welcome me on behalf of the residents.”

Mahama said the welcome extended beyond formalities, recalling how neighbors offered to introduce him around the community. “He said one of the evenings, I’m going to take you around to greet our neighbors,” Mahama noted.

He also spoke of reconnecting with old acquaintances, including a university friend he described as entrepreneurial even during their student days. “We were in university together,” he said. “When new Chinese films came, he would buy the rights, show them on campus and charge us small student money.”

Mahama said those relationships and interactions eventually influenced his family’s decision to make the estate their permanent home. “They convinced us to make our permanent home in this estate,” he said.

The president recounted how heightened security during his first presidency transformed the atmosphere of Chain Homes, drawing humor from what he described as an intimidating but temporary arrangement.

Speaking to residents, Mahama said security protocols changed abruptly after he assumed office in 2012. “Soldiers came and said now that you are commander in chief, we have to take over your security,” he recalled.

He said armored vehicles were deployed around his residence, altering the character of the neighborhood. “Before I knew it, they brought armored cars here, armored cars there,” he said. “The place looked very intimidating.”

Mahama said he apologized to neighbors for the inconvenience, assuring them the arrangement would not be permanent. “I said please bear with me. It’s just for four years,” he told the gathering.

One neighbor, however, had a different reaction. “He said the armored cars are not enough. Let them bring more,” Mahama said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

The president used the anecdote to underscore the unusual adjustments public office sometimes imposes on private community life.

Mahama emphasized that despite the demands of public office, he and his family remain accessible members of the Chain Homes community. Addressing residents, Mahama acknowledged that his schedule often limits his presence in the estate, particularly on weekends.

“There’s hardly a weekend that I’m here when people are resting,” he said.

Still, he encouraged neighbors not to feel distant or intimidated. “Don’t be intimidated by the soldiers and all that,” Mahama told them. “We’re neighbors.”

He said residents are welcome to visit when he is available, adding that some already do. “A few of you have been coming. We share some drinks,” he said.

Mahama closed his remarks by thanking residents for their goodwill and urging continued unity within the community. “Let’s continue to enjoy this good neighborliness,” he said. “You’re all welcome.”

The ownership claims surrounding Chain Homes have surfaced periodically in public discourse, with various political figures and commentators making unsubstantiated allegations about Mahama’s connection to the estate. The president’s direct address to residents marks his most comprehensive public clarification on the matter.

Chain Homes is a gated residential community located near Burma Camp in Accra. Four bedroom apartments in the estate are valued at over one million dollars, according to previous reports.