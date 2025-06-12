Mahama Directs NCA to Restore 64 Shuttered Radio Stations

President John Mahama has intervened in the National Communications Authority’s (NCA) recent enforcement action, ordering the immediate restoration of 64 FM radio stations taken off-air for licensing violations.

Through spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the President emphasized balancing regulatory compliance with press freedom, calling for a more collaborative approach to resolving authorization issues.

The affected stations—shuttered for offenses including expired licenses and unpaid fees—will now work with the Communications Ministry and NCA to regularize their documentation under a newly established grace period. Mahama’s directive challenges the authority’s abrupt shutdown approach, stating: “Media freedom cannot be collateral damage in regulatory enforcement.”

This presidential intervention comes amid growing concerns about shrinking media freedoms in Ghana, where broadcasters often struggle with bureaucratic hurdles and financial constraints in license renewal processes. The move signals the administration’s preference for corrective measures over punitive actions in media regulation.