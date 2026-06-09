Mahama Directs NADMO to Map Flood-Prone Areas After Heavy Rains Hit Accra

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the flood taskforce of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other relevant state agencies to prepare a comprehensive presentation on Ghana’s flooding situation following recent flooding incidents across parts of the country, particularly in Accra.

According to the President, the presentation will help government identify critical flood-prone areas, including restricted waterways, and inform both immediate and long-term interventions to address the recurring challenge.

President Mahama issued the directive on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Accra International Airport shortly after returning from an official visit to Belarus.

His remarks come amid widespread flooding in several communities, with Accra among the hardest-hit areas following heavy and prolonged rainfall.

The President noted that the intensity of this year’s rains, which began in May and have persisted into June, has exacerbated the situation compared to previous years, causing significant disruption in affected communities.

He also expressed concern about human activities that have contributed to the flooding problem, particularly the construction of buildings in waterways and other vulnerable locations.

Questioning how some of these developments obtained official approval, President Mahama called for greater accountability in physical planning and development control.

“But some of the houses have building permits. How did they get them? So we have to do some soul-searching,” he said.

He stressed the need for authorities to take firmer action to prevent further encroachment on waterways and flood-prone lands.

President Mahama further urged state institutions to move beyond routine responses to flooding, warning against a pattern of inaction until disasters occur.

“We shouldn’t be like the vulture who says he will repair his roof when the rain stops,” he said, adding that the government must adopt sustained corrective measures rather than rely on temporary solutions.

The President directed NADMO and other relevant agencies to collaborate in mapping all restricted waterways across the country and implementing corrective measures once the assessment is completed.

He also underscored the importance of public education on flooding and environmental management, calling on the Government Communications Department and other institutions to intensify awareness campaigns.

According to President Mahama, a combination of strict enforcement, public education and improved infrastructure planning will be critical to reducing flooding risks and preventing future disasters.